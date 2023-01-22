KC Miller
Title: Broker with the Donna Jennings Team with HomeSmart Realty Partners
KC Miller
Title: Broker with the Donna Jennings Team with HomeSmart Realty Partners
Cell: (970) 201-2592
Office: (970) 644-5002
Where are you from?
I’m a Colorado native, born in Aurora. I then became well versed in the Western Slope area, having lived in Gunnison, Delta, New Castle and Rifle. For the last 12 years, my family has called Grand Junction home.
What area do you live in now?
I live in the Northeast area of Grand Junction, Fruitvale specifically. The location is relative to the three schools my kids go to, the ease of being able to access I-70 in two different directions from my home, and Cross Orchards is just a short stroll to the Farmer’s Market on Saturdays in the summer.
How long have you worked in real estate?
I have been a licensed Realtor since April 2018, and have been finding clients their dream homes for HomeSmart Realty Partners since November 2018.
What did you do before that?
Prior to finding my true calling of real estate, I processed medical records at Mind Springs for six years. Before that, I was blessed to be a homemaker, raising my daughter, Lexi, and sons, Blair and Colton (Zeke was not born yet).
What do you enjoy doing when you aren't working?
The great outdoors calls our names! My kids and I enjoy spending a weekend at Highline Lake, hiking the Monument, catching a local baseball game, taking a quick road trip to the hot springs or watching a movie at either one of the theaters in town. Our summer is all about Delta’s drive-in movie theater.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
With each deal being so unique, it takes a team of professionals to get the transaction from start to finish. Make sure you are comfortable and have confidence in everyone you are working with; this most likely will be your biggest purchase. Make the smart choice in going with an agent that is well versed in the real estate community to help you find the perfect home
