Where did you grow up?
I was born in the Grand Valley and have been here all my life. I enjoy living in Grand Junction and love everything about it – the outdoor recreation, the seasons, the weather, the people and the lifestyle. Although my family has had the opportunity to move, we never wanted to leave the Grand Valley. What I love about Colorado is having a fun and active lifestyle. When I’m not working, I enjoy hiking, fishing, golfing and traveling. My family and I love the mountains and all they have to offer year round including snowmobiling, hunting and camping.
How long have you worked in real estate?
I have worked as a full-time realtor with RE/MAX 4000 for 14 years. Before becoming a Realtor, I owned a salon in town, where I worked with 12 or 13 employees. I did that for 20 years and loved it, but I had always wanted to work in real estate. As soon as I was ready to make a change, I sold the business and became a Realtor. I have to like what I do, or else I won’t do it! I have always loved my job and plan to keep doing it for years to come. I love helping people, which is the best part about being a real estate agent.
What is the most unique property you have listed or sold?
I have had a few unique properties, but there was a beautiful ranch property in Glade Park that I remember as one of the coolest properties I have listed. Glade Park is interesting because of the variety of properties in the area. The ranch property was very peaceful and private, with two homes, a hunter’s cabin, a beautiful horse setup, acreage and some water rights. Throughout my time as a Realtor, I have sold many homes with different features, such as varying types of sustainable energy and utilities. Every home is unique in its own way. There’s something out there for everyone and because people have different needs, everyone will find something they love.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
For buyers, be patient, and don’t get discouraged. It’s hard right now because interest rates are creeping up, and there currently isn’t much home inventory available. It’s an exhausting market for buyers, and it’s very competitive; but if they’re patient, they’ll find something they love. It just takes time. For sellers, remain realistic. If they remain realistic, they’ll sell quickly and get a great price for their home. Sellers should also make sure they have a plan in place if they need to find something to replace the property they are selling. They need to be looking forward and have that plan so they know they have something to swap into once their property sells. It is also important for investors to identify properties to reinvest in, since there is a time frame to accommodate in an exchange.
What do you see in the future for real estate sales or prices?
With inflation going up and the inventory so low, I anticipate we are still going to have a good market, but it will stabilize some. There’s still a need for more homes to meet the buyers’ demands. Low inventory is a country-wide issue. Construction costs have also gone up, which is further inflating home prices. Since people in cities and busy areas have found they can work from home, they’re coming to rural communities because they have the perception of a more peaceful lifestyle. We’re still seeing a huge influx of buyers coming into the area with cash and/or being able to qualify for higher pricing. Higher interest rates are making it difficult for first-time home buyers, but pricing will eventually stop appreciating at such a rapid pace and settle a bit. Our area is desirable for so many. I can’t imagine a better place than the Grand Valley to live, with mountains, desert and everything else it has to offer.