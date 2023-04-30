Matt Mitchell
Title: Broker Associate with United Country
Matt Mitchell
Title: Broker Associate with United Country
Cell: (970) 644-7378
Office: (970) 256-9700
Where are you from?
I am from Harrodsburg, Kentucky, a small town south of Lexington. My wife is in the medical field and has been involved in hospice for most of her career. I was doing real estate in Kentucky, and she was the COO of a large hospice in Lexington. She got an opportunity to become the new CEO and president of HopeWest here in Grand Junction. We moved here last year. We like the size of Grand Junction and being in the mecca of outdoor recreation. We have two sons: Greyson, who is a freshman at CMU, and Cole, who is a junior at the University of Kentucky.
What area do you live in now?
We live in the North area. The location is great, because you feel like you’re in the country. We loved all the community’s areas, but we like this area because of the bigger lots. There is more breathing room around each house, and we love it here.
How long have you worked in real estate?
I got licensed in March 2014. My father and I started Kentucky Prime Realty and owned it together. We had as many as 13 agents working on our team. I joined United Country’s team three weeks ago. United Country is a great organization, and I’m excited to be a part of it.I enjoy working in real estate because you work hard, but you can work flexible hours and help a lot of people.
What did you do before working in real estate?
Before real estate, I worked with my dad on the farm growing up. I grew up on a large farm, and my dad was the manager of a 7,000-acre cattle operation. I followed the same career path managing farms. My dad got his real estate license and tried talking me into getting my real estate license for three or four years. I liked farming but wanted more time with my boys, so I finally made the transition to real estate.
What do you enjoy doing when you aren’t working?
We love hiking and off-roading. We have had lots of Jeeps over the years, and we just like being outdoors. My sons and I love anything automotive and enjoy working on and customizing cars, trucks and Jeeps.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
First, find a good agent! Second, when you are moving into a new area, come and check it out first. Some people will buy sight unseen, but I think it is valuable to talk with the locals and experience the area’s culture before moving there. You’ll know if you want to live there or not.It’s important to create connections and make people happy by helping them find the right house or ranch.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:17:13 AM
Sunset: 08:06:02 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: N @ 7 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Generally clear skies. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:16 AM
Sunset: 08:06:59 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: SSE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 7 High
A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:14:49 AM
Sunset: 08:07:56 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:13:39 AM
Sunset: 08:08:54 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 06:12:30 AM
Sunset: 08:09:51 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:11:22 AM
Sunset: 08:10:48 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 45F. SW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:10:16 AM
Sunset: 08:11:45 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.