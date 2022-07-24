Title: Broker Associate with Chesnick Realty, LLC
Cell: (970) 361-7507
Office: (970) 858-8238
Where did you grow up?
I’m a fifth generation Western Colorado native, so I’ve always lived in the Grand Valley. My grandpa came from Collbran, and my grandma came from Olathe.
Where do you live now? What do you like most about it?
I currently live in Glade Park, where I’ve lived for just over a year now. I love the people that are a part of that community. They’re so welcoming, friendly, and it feels like you’re in a club up there. Everyone knows everyone, and the people are always ready to jump in and help you if you need anything. I live on a property with 35 acres, so seeing the wildlife is a bonus. My husband and I lived in Fruita for five years, but I grew up in Loma.
What do you enjoy doing when you’re not working?
I enjoy spending time with my son and husband and hiking with our seven dogs. I love my job and have been with Lori for over a year. I worked as the transaction coordinator while studying for my real estate license, which I got in January. I’ve been learning a lot and recently sold my first house. When I’m not doing real estate, I also work as a territory supervisor for Hallmark, and I’m also a décor lead for Love Letter Events, where I do the wedding websites and help with décor on the wedding day. I have a business called Pinyon Mesa Creations, and I use this as an artistic outlet and makes keychains, earrings, t-shirts, etc.
What was it like selling your first house?
It was awesome! I helped an old lady move into her retirement home and put her house, which was vacant at the time, on the market. We helped her sell her furniture and move everything, and the house sold in 72 hours. She got so much more than she expected for her house, so we were very happy for her. She didn’t have any problems, and it was the first time she ever sold a house, so she was over the moon with excitement at how easy and straightforward the process was. It was such a smooth transaction. I’m grateful to Lori Chesnick and Nicole Farabee, who both worked to help with my first home sale and who taught me a lot about how to succeed in the real estate world. Everyone I’ve met in real estate has been so helpful and kind, and everyone wants you to succeed. It’s just a great bunch of people.
Why should someone choose you as their realtor?
I have been in customer service since I could start working, so I have a really strong customer service background. At Chesnick Realty, we’re like a family. We just love to help people in any capacity we can. Whether it’s helping people pack, move their belongings or even walk their dogs, I love helping my clients in any way I can. I enjoy working with Chesnick Realty, LLC, and Lori is the most kind, helpful, caring and giving person. Lori remembers people’s birthdays, anniversaries, and she still does things for previous and current clients. When you choose Chesnick, you become part of the Chesnick family. I really love my job and hope to become like Lori someday.
What is the most challenging or gratifying aspect of what you do?
I love helping people make their housing dreams come true, whether it’s downsizing, getting a dream home or experiencing a temporary change to help finances. Helping people make those goals and dreams a reality is immensely gratifying. Real estate agents have helped us in the past, and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do. Being a real estate agent is my long-term career plan, but I also want to start flipping houses with my husband, who has a handyman business on the side. I love looking at houses and moving. My poor husband probably thinks I’m crazy.