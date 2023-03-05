Melissa Anchondo
Title: Broker Associate with Chesnick Realty, LLC
Cell:(970) 858-8238
Office: (970) 858-8238
Where are you from?
I was born in Denver and traveled all over the United States growing up, but the Grand Valley has always been home.
What area do you live in now?
I live in Fruita, where we are lucky enough to be close to both our parents. We love the small town feel that Fruita offers and the amazing people we have met throughout the years.
How long have you worked in real estate?
I have worked in real estate for two years.The thing I enjoy most about working in real estate is the relationships and friendships made in the process. I love running into past clients at the store and visiting, getting holiday cards from my previous buyers and watching their families grow in their new home. There is something so honoring and humbling about helping others with one of the most important purchases they will make in their lives.
What did you do before that?
I spent 19 years working in the veterinary industry. I have worked everything from being a receptionist, veterinary technician and practice manager to owning my own fitness and health clinic for dogs.
What do you enjoy doing when you aren't working?
I enjoy being with my family. We love to experience things together. We enjoy being outdoors hiking, fishing and camping. This year, we hope to travel more to experience new places.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
With today’s unknown markets and rates, I say let's keep looking. If we find the house you absolutely love, if the numbers work, let's go for it. We don't know what the future holds - prices may come down, but they may go up. Interest rates may be higher now and could go down, but they could go up. Let's get you in the house you love!
