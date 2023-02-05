Merrite Wyatt
Title: Associate Broker with Your 3A Team at Bray Real Estate
Cell: (970) 260-6947
Office: (970) 242-3647 Ext. 253
Where are you from?
I am a Colorado native from the small town of Walden, about two hours west of Fort Collins.
What area do you live in now?
My family and I live in Fruita. We love the small-town atmosphere and all the activities that the Grand Valley has to offer. My wife, Mica, sings in our church’s choir and in other various choirs when time allows. Our youngest son, Garrett, attends Fruita Middle School and is active in sports and plays the viola in the orchestra, as well as the piano. Our oldest son, Sawyer, is studying music and vocal performance and just transferred from Phoenix to attend Colorado Mesa University. I enjoy coaching my sons in various activities, watching my family perform with their musical talents as well as spending time camping, boating and fishing with my family.
How long have you worked in real estate?
I started in December of 2015 and was awarded Rookie of the Year in 2016. For the past three years, I have been the lead agent for the top team at Bray and one of the top producing agents.
What did you do before that?
I graduated from Mesa State College (now Colorado Mesa University) with a Bachelor’s in Business Management in 2001. I moved away for a few years, helped manage a construction company, took a job in the oilfield, then moved back to the Grand Valley and have been here ever since. After many years of management in the oilfield, I decided to change paths and focus my energy into real estate.
What do you enjoy doing when you aren't working?
I enjoy coaching or watching my sons in their various activities and spending time attempting to play golf, camping, boating and fishing with my family. I am my wife and sons’ biggest fan and roadie for their many musical performances. We also enjoy the occasional beach vacation.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
Now more than ever, buyers and sellers need to talk with a full-time Realtor that understands our market and works in it every day. Purchasing or selling real estate can be daunting, and having someone that is actively working it as their career and passion, focused on you and your needs with experience and drive can only help!
