Micah Buczek
Title: Broker/Owner with Harvest Realty, LLC
Office: (970) 201-6957
Cell: (970) 201-6957
Where did you grow up?
I was born and raised in the smaller town of Chico, California.
What area do you live in now?
I currently live in the North area with my wife and three beloved children.
What do you enjoy doing when you’re not working?
I personally love spending time with my wife and three beautiful children. I love singing, songwriting and playing guitar with my church. I also love spending time with family and simply enjoying one another's company.
How long have you worked in real estate?
I have worked in real estate for a total of 10 years.
What did you do before that?
Prior to 2017, I worked as a Territory Account Executive for Aramark Unifrom Services. Prior to that, I was a waiter for nearly six years, and in college, I worked as a recruiter.
What do you enjoy most about your job?
I love being a Realtor. I love being able to engage my clients, understand their needs and go above and beyond to serve them and their families. I love the business side of real estate and helping my clients achieve their goals, but above all, I genuinely love the people I have an opportunity to serve and partner with.
What is the most unique property you have listed or sold?
I have had several unique properties and situations over the years. One of the most prominent opportunities I have had is to help buyers get into a home and gain enough positive equity to end up selling with me within a year or two down the road. I have actually sold the same house now around seven or eight times here in Mesa County! I have worked as both a buyers’ agent and then a listing agent.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
I advise consulting a professional who is knowledgeable, experienced and considerate of your needs. The markets are ever-changing, and it is so vital to have a professional advocate who will fight for your best, especially in making such a major decision.
What do you see in the future for real estate sales and prices?
I honestly see the market settling down at a more normalized scale of appreciation, possibly three to four percent this year.
