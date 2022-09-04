Michelle Renstrom
Title: Realtor/Broker Associate with Studt Realty, LLC/Metro Broker Co West
Cell: (970) 216-3950
Office: (970) 424-5000
Where did you grow up?
I am a Colorado native. I was born in Steamboat Springs, CO, and I moved with my family to Grand Junction in the 70’s. I graduated from Fruita Monument High School in 1982. We love the Grand Valley and feel fortunate to live here.
What area do you live in now?
I live in the Redlands near the Monument. I have lived all over the area, including Palisade and Fruita. Every area of our Valley is a great place to be. I enjoy having access to outdoor activities and all the great amenities Grand Junction has to offer. It’s a stunning Valley to live in.
What do you enjoy doing when you’re not working?
I have always liked outdoor activities. I enjoy traveling and experiencing new places with my family and friends. I like to get out on a horse any chance I get and spend time with my dog, Cricket. I have volunteered in the past as a 4H Leader and with Harmony Acres as a horse handler. I enjoy volunteering and plan to do more in the future.
How long have you worked in real estate?
I have been fortunate to be busy for the last seven years. I plan to stay in real estate as long as I can help great clients with making their home selling or ownership dreams come true.
What did you do before that?
I have a background in retail sales, banking, trust business, School District 51, United Sand & Gravel, which is my cleaning business, and I work with our family-owned business, Benchmark CM LLC. I also work as a Realtor with Studt Realty, LLC/Metro Broker Co West.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
It’s hard to say one, so here are a few. Hire a company or person you can communicate with. It’s important to work as a team so you have a great buying or selling experience. Pick an agent who works hard for you and works well with others. There are many pieces involved in making your transactions go well. You need someone who is knowledgeable and understands what is important to you and your family in the purchase or sale of the property. If that sounds like what you are looking for, please give me a call. I want to work for you!
