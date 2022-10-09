Nicole Bernal Ruiz
Title: Broker with Nicole Bernal Ruiz Realty
Where are you from?
I was born and raised here in the Grand Valley on a farm in Loma. I spent 10 years living out of state, pursuing degrees through the University of Notre Dame, but am glad to be back in my hometown just outside of Fruita. I was a Fruita Monument Wildcat.
What area do you live in now?
I currently live in Loma. I am happy to be out near our family farm and in the country.
How long have you worked in real estate?
I have been licensed since 2018, and I have been working under my long-time friend and mentor Geri Robinson, owner of Robinson and Co Realty. I am excited to launch my own company as an independent broker with Nicole Bernal Ruiz Realty. I will be working out of the Metro Brokers Grand Junction hub off at 605 25 Road Suite #100.
What did you do before that?
I spent a decade working in the nonprofit sector, doing ministry leadership and immigrant rights advocacy. I helped people apply for citizenship and other immigration benefits, and worked within our community to encourage unity and integration. I am passionate about nonprofit service, and I have enjoyed serving on many community boards, including Marillac, Rocky Mountain Health Foundation and the Western Colorado Latino Chamber of Commerce.
What do you enjoy most about working in real estate?
I love people! I enjoy meeting people and helping them to make their lives better. Real estate involves such a personal aspect of our lives, our homes, and I am glad to bring my expertise to the buying and selling process. I like to bring what I have learned through my involvement in design and operations for our construction company, Alta Home Builders, to inform my clients and help them ask good questions and make informed choices.
What do you see in the future for real estate sales and prices?
Our market is “normalizing,” as everyone can see. With the increased interest rates, buyers now have some cards to play. With a balanced market, sellers will need to be willing to work with buyers more than over the past two years. I believe that, in the Grand Valley, we still have a unique market, and people will keep moving here because of our recreational activities, hospitals and Western Colorado culture.
