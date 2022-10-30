Nicole Parentice
Title: Broker Associate with RE/MAX 4000
Nicole Parentice
Cell: (970) 250-8923
Office: (970) 208-9727
Where are you from?
I was born, and mostly raised, in Wisconsin. (It’s true, I am a Green Bay Packer fan.) I say mostly raised because my family and I moved to Brazil when I was two years old, and we returned to Wisconsin four years later. I moved to Colorado when I was 21 and finished college at CSU in Fort Collins. My husband and I settled ourselves in Grand Junction in 2013 after spending more than ten years in Moab, UT and a short stint in Denver.
What area do you live in now? What do you enjoy most about it?
My husband and I live just over the river in the Redlands. We are grateful to live so close to the Lunch Loops trail system with easy access to vast trails and public lands.
How long have you worked in real estate?
I earned my real estate license in 2015, and it has been my full-time career ever since. Since 2017, I have proudly been a real estate agent with RE/MAX 4000.
What did you do before that?
I worked for 15 years as an outdoor educator, trainer, program director and national safety manager at the Colorado Outward Bound School. It was amazing and life-changing to spend time in remote wilderness locations in Alaska, California, Utah, Colorado, Costa Rica, Ecuador and beyond. This was a great career that focused heavily on leadership, communication and problem solving. I had no idea at the time, but it prepared me perfectly for a successful career in real estate.
What is the most gratifying/challenging aspect of what you do?
I am often guiding individuals and families through what can sometimes be one of the most important decisions of their lives. Buying and selling properties can be very challenging and intimidating for many people, and it brings me a lot of satisfaction to support my clients through the good, bad and ugly. I also get to work with my best friend and husband, Greg Bunn.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
Be informed, be realistic about your desired outcomes, and take stock in the advice your Realtor provides. I also think it helps to have a balance between sticking to your convictions and being flexible with how to meet your real estate goals.
