Nicole Rich
Title: Broker/Owner with Nicole Rich Realty
Cell: (970) 640-9965
Office: (970) 640-9965
Where are you from?
I was born in San Diego, CA, but I moved here when I was seven years old and have lived here ever since.
What area do you live in now? What do you enjoy most about it?
My family and I live in Loma. My husband, Jason, and I love raising our two children, Aiden and Reagan, out here.
What do you enjoy doing when you aren’t working?
I love the outdoors and spending time with my family and friends. I’m also a renovation fanatic, and I love restoring old homes and bringing forgotten spaces back to life. My second company, Down Home Demo and Design, has become another passion of mine. I love revamping clients’ homes and making their dreams a reality.
How long have you worked in real estate?
I’ve been in real estate for about seven years now. I work as the broker and owner of Nicole Rich Realty and Down Home Demo and Design.
What did you do before that?
I was a stay-at-home mom for my two kiddos.
What is the most unique property you’ve listed or sold?
The most unique property I’ve sold was 2884 Highway 50. It was a flip house my husband and I had purchased and completely renovated.
Why should someone choose you as their real estate agent?
My intimate knowledge of Grand Junction and experiences of having lived here almost my whole life give me an enthusiasm and a desire to make my home your home! Truly, I love Western Colorado, and I love my job! I am driven and just as dedicated, and I strive to make my client’s real estate goals a reality by being there for them from closing and beyond.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
One piece of advice I like giving my clients when it comes to buying a home is get pre-approved! With the market being so fast-paced, it’s best to be as prepared as you can. That way, when you do find the right property, you can jump on it, and the sellers will be more likely to accept your offer. It also helps you plan and set a budget so you have a monthly payment you’re comfortable with. Nobody wants to be house poor.
