Niki Yenter-Przystup, SRES
Title: Broker Associate withVCK Group at Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties
Contact number: (970) 250-3147
Where are you from?
I moved with my parents at a young age, when they returned to the Western Slope from Seattle. I attended Pomona Elementary, West Middle and GJHS. I moved around Colorado for a while and chose to return to the Valley in 1993.
What area do you live in now?
I currently live in the Redlands and enjoy the close proximity to the Monument and hiking trails.
How long have you worked in real estate?
I have been interested in real estate most of my life. I became a licensed Realtor in 2018. I flipped a few homes with my parents’ help and owned some rentals prior to being licensed. My favorite part of being a full-time real estate professional is the variety of experiences and building relationships. Every transaction is different, and I get to help people through significant changes and help make the most of their investments. I especially like working with veterans, the 55+ population, those relocating and anyone that may need a little real estate TLC.
What did you do before that?
I worked in Human Resources for 20 years and the Mesa County Meals on Wheels program.
What do you enjoy doing when you aren't working?
I like to work hard and get outdoors. My husband and I have three kids that don’t live at home any longer, so we enjoy visiting them and spending time with our parents. We have two pups that have filled our hearts, and they like to hike and snowshoe with us. I also enjoy volunteering with the Meals on Wheels Program, church and being involved in the community.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
Shop local. Choose local professionals that have a stake in our community and are invested in working hard for you. A home is often a person’s biggest investment, so it’s important to work with people that live in our local real estate market and care about you and our community.
