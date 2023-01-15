Pam Olson
Title: Broker Associate, RE/MAX 4000
Pam Olson
Title: Broker Associate, RE/MAX 4000
Cell: (970) 712-4399
Office: (970) 712-4399
Where are you from?
I grew up an Army brat, which means my father was a military officer, so I mainly lived on military bases. We moved nine times, covering seven states and Germany. I lived in large cities in New Jersey and Virginia to small towns in Arizona and Pennsylvania. Moving often helped me become an outgoing person, unafraid to take chances and open to situations. It also taught me confidence and flexibility. I met my husband in college, and we moved to Grand Junction in 1985 when he found work as a territory sales representative. Mesa County fit our outdoor lifestyle and feel of a community.
What area do you live in now?
We have lived in the Redlands for the last 30 years. We bought a house built in 1978 for the spectacular views, which has been renovated several times over the years. We love being able to ride our road bikes or mountain bikes out the front door! We also have hiking trails nearby to get our pup out.
How long have you worked in real estate?
I started as an associate broker with RE/MAX 4000 June of 2018.
What did you do before that?
I taught Special Education for SD#51 from 1985 to 2001. I was also a swim coach for Special Olympics and FMHS. In 2001, I was hired by Merck Pharmaceuticals as a primary care and specialty representative. I was fortunate to work in Lansdale, Pennsylvania at the home office for three months prior to being laid off in 2018.
What do you enjoy doing when you aren’t working?
I enjoy the great outdoors! My husband and I love backpacking, biking, camping, hiking, snow shoeing and tennis. We cherish family time with our grown children, two grandkids and my dad. We also enjoy cooking, reading and traveling. When I’m not outside, I’m either teaching Spin or at the gym.
What is one tip you have for someone wanting to buy or sell a home?
Education and communication. Whether you are buying or selling your first home or tenth home, find an agent who is well-versed, can educate you on today’s market and prepares you for the next steps. Communication is imperative and should not stop after the transaction. Your agent should be your “go to” resource for questions on your home prior to googling information.
Chance of Rain: 74%
Sunrise: 07:31:32 AM
Sunset: 05:15:40 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: NW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 41%
Sunrise: 07:31:09 AM
Sunset: 05:16:44 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: E @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%.
Chance of Rain: 68%
Sunrise: 07:30:44 AM
Sunset: 05:17:49 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: N @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 07:30:17 AM
Sunset: 05:18:54 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: NW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Mainly clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:29:48 AM
Sunset: 05:20:01 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:29:17 AM
Sunset: 05:21:08 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: N @ 7 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:28:44 AM
Sunset: 05:22:15 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Generally fair. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.