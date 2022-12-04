Paula Zimmerman
Title: Broker Associatewith RE/MAX 4000
Mobile: (970) 250-6524
Office: (970) 241-4000
Where are you from?
I was born in Greeley but moved here to Grand Junction when I was six months old.
What area do you live in now?
I live in the Northeast area.
How long have you worked in real estate?
I just celebrated 20 years in real estate with RE/MAX 4000. But truth be told, I have been with RE/MAX since I was 13 years old. I would mainly work answering phones, as my mom was also an agent for 40 years. I have received many awards throughout out my real estate career, including 100 Percent Club, Hall of Fame, Platinum Club, and most recently, I was awarded the LifeTime Achievement Award.
What did you do before that?
I went to school to become an EMT/Paramedic; however, I was a phlebotomist for eight years prior to becoming a real estate agent.
What do you enjoy doing when you aren't working?
MY FAMILY! I have a daughter, Sabrina, who lives in Lake Havasu City, Arizona with her husband, Zach, and son, Jettson. I also have a daughter, Morgan, and her husband, Ben, and they live here in Grand Junction. We spend a lot of time with BMX bikes, as both of our girls grew up racing. I am lucky enough to have my parents living close, so we spend a lot of time with them as well. My husband, Darin, and I enjoy boating, hot rods, going on adventures and being grandparents. I am also a Grand Junction Lions Club member, as well as a volunteer for the Mesa County Sheriff Victims Advocate program.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
Call me! Just kidding. Real estate is the biggest investment of your life, so make sure you trust the agent who is working for you!
