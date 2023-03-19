Rick Thurtle
Title: Broker/Owner of Rick Thurtle & Associates Realty
Rick Thurtle
Title: Broker/Owner of Rick Thurtle & Associates Realty
Cell: (970) 985-9729
Office: (970) 243-3376
Where are you from?
I am originally from Las Vegas, where I went to school and grew up. I then moved around the country with stops in Wyoming, Nebraska and Illinois before moving to Grand Junction in 1998.
What area do you live in now?
After 16 years in the Redlands, my wife Vicki and I live on Orchard Mesa. We love the area and live in a nice, quiet neighborhood.
How long have you worked in real estate?
I have been a Realtor for the last 17 years. I enjoy working with all kinds of people and helping them find the right home to fit their needs. I specialize in residential properties and work with people from all backgrounds.
What did you do before that?
Before getting into real estate, I was in broadcasting, coming into people's homes working as a television news and sports anchor. I worked at network affiliate stations across the Midwest and Western parts of the United States, I spent my last eight years in broadcasting at KKCO 11 News here in Grand Junction. It was a great experience helping to make 11 News the #1 station in the market. I loved working in TV journalism and still have local viewers come up to me who remember my days on the air here.
What do you enjoy doing when you aren't working?
My wife and I are huge baseball fans and enjoy the Colorado Rockies and Colorado Mesa University teams. I am also an avid pickleball player and try to play as much as I can. We also like to travel and get outdoors. If it is by a beach, so much the better. We also have a dog named Scully. She is a rescue dog and as sweet as they come. I also volunteer for a number of nonprofit organizations, including as a member of the board of directors at the Center for Independence.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
It is easy to say find a local Realtor and a Grand Valley mortgage lender if you want the best results. It is easy to say because it is true. Surrounding yourself with local professionals is the best way to find the home that suits you best. A good Realtor and lender can take a lot of stress out of a transaction.
