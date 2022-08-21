Samantha Sechrist
Title: Realtor with Bray Real Estate
Cell: (970) 261-0796
Office: (970) 242-3647
Where are you from?
I was born and raised here in the Grand Valley and have lived here my whole life.
What area do you live in now? What do you like most about it?
I live in the North area. What I like most about the North is a slightly bigger lot for y big patio and lots of green grass. I am just minutes away from the hospital and the downtown area, and still on the outer edge of town to have a small-town feel. Also, I like that it’s closer to get out of town and into the mountains for camping.
What do you enjoy doing when you’re not working?
When I’m not working, I enjoy working on the lawn and house projects, going camping, fishing, hanging out with my family, hiking, and spending time with my animals. I have some cats and dogs and enjoy going on walks with them. I love that the Grand Junction area has great trails of varying difficulty, and it’s so energizing to get out for a hike or walk.
How long have you worked in real estate?
I’ve been licensed for nine years, prior to that I worked as a personal assistant for about three years. I really enjoy working with people when they’re going to the next phase of their life, whether that’s upgrading to a bigger home or downgrading to a smaller home, or if they are a first-time homebuyer who has gotten to that stage of their life where they can afford their first home. It’s an exciting phase of life to get there and buy or sell a home. It’s pretty awesome.
What did you do before that?
Before working in real estate, I was a stay-at-home mom. Before that, I worked as a veterinary assistant. When I started in Real Estate as an assistant, I needed a flexible job to be home for my kids and family. I have a strong family connection and it inspired me to specialize in residential real estate. I feel in love with helping people purchase and sells homes.
What is the most challenging/gratifying aspect of working in real estate?
The most challenging and gratifying aspects would be working through all the pros and cons that come within a single transaction. No transaction is the same. Everyone has their own circumstances, and that can be very challenging, and it can also be very rewarding.
What is the most unique property you have listed or sold?
The most unique property I’ve sold was land and two almost unlivable houses in Collbran. It was a great piece of land, and the houses needed love and the reward of getting that sale and seeing what the new owners’ plan was for those houses was going to be awesome. The houses were full of stuff from the previous owner, so they were getting to do some cleanup which is where they found treasure. They were each going to have a “her” house and “his” house, and build the dream house in the middle. One of the houses looked off at one set of mountains in the distance, and the other house looked off at a different set of mountains in the distance. It was a unique place.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
If you’re going to buy a home, sit down and go through three things - things you must have, would like to have and what would be alright if it was or wasn’t there. These three things, when you categorize them in that order, can give you an idea of what you’re looking for and what you will or won’t pass up on. For a seller, I would say get with a Realtor as soon as possible to create a timeline of when you want to get the house sold and find a the new one. Next, what projects need to be done or don’t need to be done and then walk through the house and make it look as ready as it can for that new buyer to come and fall in love with the property you’re selling. Curb appeal is huge; does it need to be meticulous, no, because every person’s idea of what a yard should be is different. Having it look nice, clean, and simple is great; it’s important to keep it simple so the next person can add their own personal touches and feel like it’s something they can create and fall in love with.
What do you see in the future for real estate sales and prices?
I see the prices in Grand Junction stabilizing quite a bit. The housing market is slowly coming back into balance for buyers and sellers, especially here in Grand Junction. We’ll also stabilize and come back to a more equal balance for housing supply and demand.