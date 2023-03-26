Shelby Cannon
Title: Broker/Owner of Maverick Realty, LLC
Shelby Cannon
Title: Broker/Owner of Maverick Realty, LLC
Cell: (970) 433-2562
Office: (970) 773-5680
Where are you from?
I am a Western Colorado Native. I was raised and attended school in Palisade. After graduation, I moved to Hawaii and attended college at Chaminade University. I loved Hawaii but missed Colorado and moved back to the Eastern Slope after four years away. I moved home, to the Grand Junction area, seven years ago to be closer to my family and to raise my kids here.
What area do you live in now?
We live in Loma. I love living in Loma for a few reasons. Even though we’re acres away, we have amazing neighbors and a great sense of community. We love to teach our kids the way of living that Loma offers. I think farm life teaches great values and respect for animals and our environment. I’m also really impressed with Loma Elementary, and we feel lucky that our children get to attend school there.
How long have you worked in real estate?
I got my license in 2021 and am now an owner of Maverick Realty. We are a female-owned and operated local brokerage. One of the most rewarding aspects of being a REALTOR is helping clients achieve their goals. Whether it is helping a first-time home buyer find their dream home, helping a client relocate to a new city, or helping a seller get top dollar for their property, I get the opportunity to make a significant positive impact in people’s lives.
What did you do before that?
Before I decided to get into real estate, I worked for Coors Distribution Center. I was an account manager for High Profile/High Volume accounts in the Lower Downtown Denver area. I’ve always been in some form of people management, and it is my passion.
What do you enjoy doing when you aren’t working?
When I am not working, I’m spending time with my family. I love the Denver Broncos, even when they are horrible, and I enjoy attending most professional sporting events. Live music is my absolute favorite activity. We as a family enjoy camping and exploring Colorado on side-by-side adventures.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
The perfect time to buy or sell is solely dependent upon your personal circumstance. You can’t always buy into the hype about sellers’ vs buyers’ markets. No matter what market we are in, there are great opportunities out there. It is essential to work with a full-time agent that understands your goals and has the negotiation tactics to get you into a transaction that benefits your needs.
