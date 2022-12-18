Shelly Cross
Title: REALTOR® with The Christi Reece Group
Shelly Cross
Title: REALTOR® with The Christi Reece Group
Cell: (970) 985-1525
Office: (970) 589-7700
Where are you from?
I grew up near the beaches of sunny California in Anaheim, which everybody knows of because of Disneyland! I also lived in Denver for 20 years.
What area do you live in now?
I live in Grand Junction in an older townhome I purchased in 2017 and have since done a lot of remodeling. I enjoy amazing views of our beautiful Colorado National Monument from my deck!
How long have you worked in real estate?
My real estate career began in 2006. I spent the first two years of my career working for an independent office and then moved to RE/MAX 4000 in 2008, where I worked for 14 years. In 2021, I decided I wanted to work at a more community-based independent brokerage and be part of a team. I now love working with The Christi Reece Group!
What did you do before that?
I spent 12 years working for the City of Denver Transportation Engineering Department as their Contract Compliance Analyst. My goal was to become the Director of Contract Compliance, which was curtailed when I relocated to Grand Junction in 2003…but I’ve never looked back!
What do you enjoy doing when you aren’t working?
I like to hike, road bike, do various exercise classes, cook healthy food and hang out with friends over dinner and sip on our wonderful local wines. I also like traveling and usually find myself on a beach when I'm on vacation. I’ve been to Maui, Virgin Islands, Grand Cayman, Jamaica, Bahamas and Mexico. I hope to visit Europe someday.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
BE EXCITED! When you own your home, you not only have a place that’s your own, you also have a wealth-building tool. Real estate is one of the biggest and best financial investments. I am often asked if now is the right time to buy real estate, and when I get this question, I sit down with my client to discuss their goals and help them understand the real estate market and their best options. We all know the market is cyclical, but history proves that real estate will increase in value over time. It’s the individual goals that define how successful a real estate owner can be.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:27:51 AM
Sunset: 04:53:52 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: NNW @ 4 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Clear skies. Low 12F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:28:26 AM
Sunset: 04:54:17 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:28:59 AM
Sunset: 04:54:43 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: N @ 4 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:29:30 AM
Sunset: 04:55:12 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: WNW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
A few clouds from time to time. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:30 AM
Sunset: 04:55:42 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: N @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:30:27 AM
Sunset: 04:56:15 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: N @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
A few clouds from time to time. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:30:53 AM
Sunset: 04:56:49 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: N @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.