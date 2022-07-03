I was born and raised in Grand Junction, and I now have two fully-grown children and a grandson I adore. I live in Whitewater and have lived here for about 18 years.
What do you enjoy doing when you’re not working?
When I’m not doing real estate, I love hanging out with my family and friends. My grandson is my world. I love boating, so we spend a lot of time together down at Lake Powell. In my free time, I enjoy doing a lot of golfing, hiking and gardening. We live in a beautiful area, and I love exploring the outdoors. Summertime is my favorite time of year.
How long have you worked in real estate?
I have been an agent at RE/MAX 4000 for almost seven years.
What did you do before that?
Before real estate, I managed Benges Shoes since 1994. I have been in customer service all my life and love every minute of it.
What is the most unique property you’ve listed or sold?
I am not sure I can pin down the most unique property I have listed or sold. I think all of the homes I have sold are unique in their own way. I have learned there is a buyer for every property.
What advice do you have for someone looking to buy or sell a house?
Buy now! Interest rates are on the rise from all time lows in the twos and threes. We have been very spoiled. We have seen higher rates in the past. Even now, they are still good. None of us know what’s in store for the housing industry. We never know when it is going to get busy or thrive. Real estate is still going strong in our area. Get into a home before the prices go even higher, and start building equity for your future.
What do you see in the future for real estate sales and prices?
I see more of a balanced market coming up. For the buyers’ market, supply is greater than demand. There are more people looking to sell homes than there are people looking to buy homes. For the sellers’ market, demand is greater than supply. There are more people looking to buy homes than there are people looking to sell homes. We have been in a sellers’ market due to low inventory, but we are seeing more inventory hit the market; therefore, we will be heading back to hopefully a more balanced market.