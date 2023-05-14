Skyler Kraai
Title: Realtor with Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties
Contact number: (970) 901-5051
Where are you from?
I am from Delta, Colorado and have lived in the Grand Valley my whole life. What I enjoy about living in the Grand Valley is the access to the many outdoor activities. I also enjoy the people because it has a small-town vibe. It’s similar to what Delta had when I was growing up, where a lot of people know each other. Everyone is friendly here, and the people are awesome.
What area do you live in now?
I live in the Fruitvale area. I really enjoy my neighborhood in particular because it’s very calm, and my neighbors are great!
How long have you worked in real estate?
I’ve been working in real estate for more than a year and a half now. It’s definitely a high-rewarding job because you get to meet some cool people and help them make what is usually the biggest purchase of their lives. It’s cool to be part of someone’s biggest investments and see them so happy to achieve their goals.
What did you do before working in real estate?
My dad owns the Delta Dry Cleaners, so during high school, I played sports and worked with him. Right now, I am a junior at CMU majoring in finance and marketing.
What do you enjoy doing when you aren’t working?
When I’m not working, I spend most of my free time working or in school. Most of my life has been school or work. If there’s a weekend I’m not doing either of those, I would be fly-fishing, golfing, out on a boat during the summer or hanging out with family and friends.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
I would say, get in touch with someone who knows what they’re talking about. Find a good Realtor that has experience and knows the market, because otherwise, it will be difficult to successfully navigate that process.
