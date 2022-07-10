Where did you grow up?
I am a Grand Valley native. I was born at St. Mary’s and grew up in the Grand Junction area. I have lived here for most of my life. I lived in Denver and Phoenix for a short time before returning home to the Grand Valley. I now live and work out of Chesnick Realty, LLC in Fruita.
How long have you worked in real estate?
I have worked in real estate since 2015. Before that, I worked for the Mesa County Valley School District 51 as a kindergarten aid, where I stayed for 16 years. I adore kids, but I felt like it was time for a career change. Even when I was little, I’ve always loved houses, so real estate made the most sense. I also love working with people and building lifelong relationships with clients. Before COVID, I volunteered at St. Mary’s and have also volunteered with the school district to help kids learn to read. I hope to get back into that.
What is the most gratifying aspect of what you do?
The most gratifying part is you meet people that become like family. It’s an important thing when you buy your first home. It’s stressful, it’s exciting, and to be there with people throughout the whole process, you become close. Even when the home buying process ends, realtors and buyers still maintain a close relationship and become very good friends. I enjoy going through the home-buying process, and I especially love working with first time homebuyers.
What is the most unusual thing you’ve encountered while working in real estate?
When it comes to showing houses, pets are always unusual. Sometimes, I have seen giant tortoises in the backyard and “beware of cat” signs. However, one property does stand out. There was a house I showed that was abandoned and had a shed full of old war memorabilia, and on top of a table, I saw a grenade. It was just sitting on the table, and it wasn’t active or anything, but it definitely wasn’t something anyone would expect to find in a home.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
Get prequalified first, and when you make a budget, stick with it. That’s more difficult than it sounds. Although making this decision is difficult, it will make you happier in the long run than getting too tied down. People want to be able to live, and heavy house payments can make finding free money to do other things a challenge. You don’t want to be married to a house payment. As for sellers, be ready for anything, because it’s still a sellers’ market, but we are seeing changes in the market due to interest rates and increased inventory. Do research on what the home is worth, and be prepared for offers, asking questions of whoever you use and know what to expect throughout the process.