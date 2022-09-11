Toni Heiden
Title: Broker/Owner at Heiden Homes Realty
Toni Heiden
Title: Broker/Owner at Heiden Homes Realty
Cell: (970) 260-8664
Office: (970) 245-7777
Where are you from?
I was born in Venice Beach, California, and moved to Colorado in 1971. I have been in the real estate business for 44 years.
What do you enjoy doing when you’re not working?
Right now, I enjoy playing golf and seeing my grandchildren, and I have a great-granddaughter. I really enjoy spending time with my family, and I love the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, where I’ve been a board member since 2003.
What is the most challenging/gratifying aspect of your job?
The most challenging aspect of my career is listening to my clients to understand exactly what they are looking to accomplish. It sometimes is not clear cut at first. The most gratifying aspect of my career is watching the family grow and becoming the family Realtor. I sell all over the Grand Valley and sometimes outside the area. I sold Collbran, Mesa, Battlement Mesa, Delta, Montrose and Denver - wherever my clients take me. I have been awarded Referral awards. I believe in home ownership and contribute to our Colorado Association RPAC to protect our rights to home ownership.
What did you do prior to real estate?
Before I got into real estate, I owned a business called Clubhouse Crafts. I taught Macrame and weaving classes, making many friends. I traveled to craft fairs and sold my goods, and someone said to me, “You should get into real estate.” They saw I really loved being around people – and they were right. I love all the things I did before, but I actually love working in real estate more.
What is the most unique property you have listed or sold?
Right now, my listing on Orchard Mesa at 2702 B ½ Rd is my favorite.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
Get a good Realtor who has your best interest in mind. Form a relationship with your Realtor, and have them work for you.
What do you see in the future for real estate sales and prices?
My crystal ball is telling me that when interest rates go up, people’s buying power goes down, and therefore, houses either get out of reach for people to buy, or the houses’ prices come down so people can purchase them. Our community will continue to grow.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:51:59 AM
Sunset: 07:29:01 PM
Humidity: 10%
Wind: WNW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:52:54 AM
Sunset: 07:27:24 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 7 High
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 06:53:48 AM
Sunset: 07:25:47 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 06:54:43 AM
Sunset: 07:24:10 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: S @ 7 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 39%
Sunrise: 06:55:37 AM
Sunset: 07:22:33 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Mostly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 13%
Sunrise: 06:56:32 AM
Sunset: 07:20:55 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:57:27 AM
Sunset: 07:19:17 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Clear. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.