Valerie Siler
Title: Associate Broker with Studt Realty, LLC at Metro Brokers Co West
Cell: (970) 618-0636
Office: (970) 424-5000
Where did you grow up?
I was born and raised in Colorado. I grew up in Rifle, then lived in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, Aspen, Telluride and Crested Butte.
What area do you live in now?
I currently live in South Rim, a subdivision in the Redlands. I love the walking/biking trail to Connected Lakes and the close proximity of hiking trails in the Monument.
What do you enjoy doing when you're not working?
When I am not working, I enjoy hiking and snowboarding with my family. I love the outdoors, and anything I can do to be outside all year round makes me happy.
How long have you worked in real estate?
I have worked in real estate since 2014.
What did you do before that?
Before selling real estate, I worked as an emergency room RN, and I owned a small eight-bed assisted living facility.
What do you enjoy most about working in real estate?
I enjoy being able to (mostly) work my own schedule and not having to work Christmas Eve or Christmas Day so that I can be with my family. I also love seeing people's dreams come true. Home ownership is truly the American dream. A smile on the face of a first-time home buyer is priceless.
What is the most unique property you have listed or sold?
I have sold a couple mountain properties, remote off-the-grid cabins in Ridgway and one in Marble. I loved snowshoeing and snowmobiling to show the properties mid-winter. It was like work and doing what I love all in one.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
One tip I have for someone looking to buy or sell a home is this: "The magic of homeownership affects your dreams, wealth and family life. Investing in a home is a smart decision for anyone looking to increase their net worth and become more active in their community." (Brian Buffini)
What do you see in the future for real estate sales and prices?
I see over-priced homes sitting on the market longer, but homes priced right will continue to sell at a good pace. Don't wait to buy because of interest rates rising. Right now, the rates are still good.
