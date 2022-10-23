Wendy Elliott
Title: Realtor/Broker Associate with HomeSmart Realty Partners
Wendy Elliott
Title: Realtor/Broker Associate with HomeSmart Realty Partners
Cell: (970) 361-1449
Office: (970) 644-5002
Where did you grow up?
I grew up in Palo Alto, California but more recently moved to Grand Junction with my family in 1990 from Santa Fe, New Mexico.
What area do you live in now?
I live in the Southeast area on a sweet little property that is an irrigated, park-like oasis with 80 trees.
I like that I have unobstructed views of the Grand Mesa, a private 20-acre lake out the window and am walking distance to the riverwalk on the Colorado River.
What do you enjoy doing when you’re not working?
Three years ago, I spontaneously adopted a wild mustang horse from the BLM. I named her Pearl, and it’s been my great pleasure to gentle her a little bit every day. It’s been a long journey, but she is now a delight to ride! I also sing “a cappella” harmony with Sweet Adelines and love taking motorcycle road trips with my husband.
How long have you worked in real estate?
I’ve been a Realtor for 16 years.
What did you do before that?
Before real estate, I worked administratively in a land surveying office, a law firm, a mining engineering firm and also 10 years as a Fed Ex delivery driver.
What do you enjoy most about working in real estate?
I think home ownership is one of life’s most important ideals. Either buying or selling, I take great joy and satisfaction helping people accomplish their goals.
What is one tip you have for someone looking to buy or sell a home?
Hire an experienced real estate professional who communicates well and keeps you informed of the transaction details every step of the way.
What do you see in the future for real estate sales and prices?
We are very fortunate to live in a unique area with a mild climate, located on the confluence of major two rivers, with a wine and peach industry, world-class mountain biking, amazing recreational opportunities, regional healthcare facilities, regional airport, regional shopping, etc. Our area has offerings unlike anyplace else. We are being “discovered.” As a result, I believe our local real estate market will be more resilient to financial fluctuations than other parts of the country. People simply want to live in this extraordinary Grand Valley and will continue to look for housing opportunities here.
Chance of Rain: 90%
Sunrise: 07:32:26 AM
Sunset: 06:24:02 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: WNW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:33:30 AM
Sunset: 06:22:43 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: W @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:34:34 AM
Sunset: 06:21:26 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Mainly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 07:35:37 AM
Sunset: 06:20:10 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Chance of Rain: 45%
Sunrise: 07:36:42 AM
Sunset: 06:18:55 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: NNW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Clear. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:37:46 AM
Sunset: 06:17:42 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:38:51 AM
Sunset: 06:16:30 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.