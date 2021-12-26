On a superficial level, the local real estate market in 2021 looked a lot like it has for the last four or five years: home values increased at higher than normal rates, while both days on the market (the length of time between when a home gets listed and when the seller signs the contract) and available inventory of homes in various prices also decreased.
In the midst of all that, 2021 was also a huge year for multi-family construction, particularly apartments, with a number of large apartment projects in various stages of planning, construction and completion in Grand Junction, and a few smaller apartment projects in planning stages in Fruita.
Since 2006, there have been very few apartments built in the Grand Valley. Bruce Milyard with Weston Constructors built the 48-unit Rya Suites at Corner Square (First and Grand) in 2010, and then brought the 48-unit Peppermill Lofts project on North Avenue to market in 2011. Silas and Chris Colman with Copper Creek Builders took on the herculean project of resurrecting a project that had been abandoned for about a decade on 24 Road across from Mesa Mall, and completed their first 24-unit apartment building in 2019. They planned and built a second, 12-unit building the following year.
At the same time Copper Creek Builders was working on their first apartment project, an out-of-state developer got interested in the Grand Valley, purchased some vacant land and started the planning process to build almost 200 luxury apartments at Rimrock Center.
There was more than one local who predicted the project would have a hard time finding tenants for luxury apartments that were built behind Walmart next to the train tracks. Not only have they had to eat their words, but the success of that project attracted more out-of-area investors and developers to the area.
The Railyard included seven different apartment buildings, and at the end of 2021, six of them are completed and completely full of tenants. The final building will be complete in January, and while it wasn’t fully leased earlier in the month, the leasing agent expected it would be by the time the building was ready for tenants.
With renters rapidly filling up the Railyard, some property managers thought it might take a little of the pressure off the rental market, which has consistently had a low vacancy rate all year.
“I was worried about it, but it did not affect us,” said Cindy Hoppe with Bray Property Management. The vacancy rate among Bray-managed rentals is currently at about three percent, but Hoppe said it’s due to typical turnovers. The 12 properties the company currently has vacant are more than the company has had the entire year, but the slowdown, which is not much of a slowdown considering that Bray manages more than 400 units, is seasonal and normal, according to Hoppe.
Four Points Funding, a Colorado development group, saw opportunity in Grand Junction and has been working to bring its large apartment project, The Eddy of Grand Junction, to the market all year. The buildings are all under construction, and the first of the 96 total apartments will be ready for tenants in June. The Eddy of Grand Junction lies just east of Las Colonias Park near downtown.
A different Colorado investor purchased an almost-two-acre lot on Struthers in the spring of 2021 in hopes of building 48 apartments. That project is in very early stages with the city of Grand Junction.
Also in early stages are the multi-family units planned at both Dos Rios, which is the land on the west side of the Fifth Street bridge near the Colorado River, and at Three Arrows, the almost-200 acre parcel of land surrounding Community Hospital on G Road. While the developers at Dos Rios are looking to build townhomes initially, the developers at Three Arrows have apartments and a large factory as part of their plan. As reported in the Daily Sentinel on Dec. 15, a different developer is interested in the former City Market property on Rood Avenue, although that particular developer is also hoping the city will support the 256-unit project financially with about $3.5 million.
Construction at the Village Cooperative of Grand Junction, which is a senior-exclusive cooperative apartment building, also finally started in the summer of 2022, after pre-selling units and working through financing and planning for more than two years.
Local developers are also building more apartment units. Bruce Milyard worked throughout the pandemic to secure HUD financing for his newest apartment project, the Lofts, which will be on both sides of 10th Street on the north side of Grand. The first three buildings, which are on the east side of 10th Street, are under construction. The existing building at 950 Grand, which is on the west side of 10th Street, is currently undergoing asbestos remediation, and when that is complete, it will be demolished and replaced with four apartment buildings. The entire project will bring 78 more apartments to the market.
Copper Creek Builders is also securing funding to complete its project at Copper Village Apartments. Currently one more 12-unit building is under construction, and the developers secured financing to build three more 24-unit buildings as well as a clubhouse and a 36-stall garage. Colman hopes to have the entire project, which will include 240 apartments, a clubhouse and a parking garage, finished by 2023.
Steve Voytilla, who has developed and built several neighborhoods in the Grand Valley, is also working on an apartment project on North Avenue. His first eight-unit building is nearing completion, but Voytilla’s company is also building single-family homes in Aspen Valley and The Seasons, and the single-family homes get priority. He hopes to have the first apartments ready for tenants in February, and plans to start a 20-unit building in the spring of 2022.
All of the new apartments have not taken away the pressure on the local rental market, in terms of vacancy rates or affordability. If anything, property owners who hadn’t raised rents in years even as taxes increased, and maintenance and other costs of ownership increased, took note of the higher rates for the new units and finally raised their own rents.
City planners do not expect the interest in building multi-family units to slow down any time soon. Within the last year, they’ve had 10 pre-application meetings with developers related to multi-family projects representing more than 1,000 units. Of course, a pre-application meeting doesn’t mean the developer will follow through with the plan.
Time will tell if the new rental units have any effect on the housing market, which has been on a tear for years. People moving to the area from somewhere else may opt to rent for a year rather than buy, since there may be more attractive rental options. The new rental units most likely won’t help with the affordability issue, however, since lower-income workers who can only afford $750 per month rent won’t be moving into any of the new projects, nor will they be relieved that mid-range apartments, which used to be scooped up by higher income workers, are now available, since they can’t afford mid-range rents, either. Fortunately the cities of Grand Junction and Fruita are aware of the lack of affordable housing and are looking at ways to improve. Stay tuned to Real Estate Weekly in 2022, as well as the upcoming Western Colorado Real Estate Guide for more details.