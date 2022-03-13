New apartments are coming to Fruita, with two that are currently under construction and a couple more that are in the planning stages. There are also two affordable housing projects that could bring new income-restricted apartments to the Fruita market, if the developers are awarded the tax credits later this spring.
“If you look at our numbers, our rental availability is the weakest part of our housing market,” said Dan Caris, planning and development director for the city of Fruita. Caris appreciates the developers who recognized the problem and are choosing to do something about it.
Sweeney Development, an Aspen real estate and development company that has been working in the Roaring Fork area since 1993, is building the two apartment buildings currently under construction, both of which are between downtown Fruita and the interstate. Both buildings will be two-story, with a brick veneer exterior, although the one on Mesa Street will have 18 units and the one on Mulberry will have 19 units. The apartment buildings should be finished by the end of 2022.
“We spend time in Fruita biking and hiking,” said Shannon Sweeney, with Sweeney Development. “We like the area, and in the last few years, we saw the need.”
The development company also owns property on the west end of Aspen Street, and has begun the discussion with the city of Aspen to redevelop the property and bring more multifamily buildings to Fruita.
Two affordable housing projects have applied for tax credits through the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA) that would facilitate the construction of affordable housing units in Fruita. The Residences at Fruita is a proposed 50-unit project in two buildings that would be built on Raptor Road, on the south side of Interstate 70 and would be available for those who earn 60% or less than the area median income. Fruita Mews is also a 50-unit project, but it proposes townhome-style rentals units in 10 buildings on a vacant parcel of land near Monument Ridge Elementary School off 18 1/2 Road. Both projects are dependent on the tax credits, which will be awarded by June or July, to be financially viable.
“It’s hard to imagine them (CHFA) awarding two projects in the same city, but there’s nothing to say they can’t,” said Emilee Powell, director for Housing Resources of Western Colorado, which is partnering with the developers to bring the projects to the market.
There are a number of new home developments under construction in Fruita, as well, although the cost of land, materials and labor have combined to drive up prices far beyond $400,000 for a single-family home in most new-housing neighborhoods. New neighborhoods include Cider Mill, a Senergy Builders subdivision on the south side of Interstate 70 where Treytyn Homes has purchased a dozen of the 37 total lots.
On the north side of the interstate, home construction is ongoing at Orchard Park, a residential area that was started prior to the Great Recession and then stopped when prices fell. The land owner recently sold the development to Ron Abeloe with Chaparral West, who is developing the lots and selling some to other builders. Homes are also under construction at Grand Valley Estates, which is just north of the Fruita 8/9 School.
The infrastructure is in at Iron Wheel, a large Chronos Build subdivision just east of 19 Road, but none of the builders in the neighborhood have started foundations on new homes yet.
In addition to all the new housing, a sweet new business is working frantically to open its doors in Fruita. Sweet & Simple Cupcakery, a family-owned cupcake business, is remodeling a downtown location at 138 S. Park (former home of Coloramo) and hopes to open its doors by the end of March or sometime in April. The business is a home-grown one, born out of Connie Aguilar’s love and skill at creating amazing and tasty cupcakes. Aguilar and her daughters, Miranda Medina and Olivia Renteria, quit their day jobs to pursue their sweet dreams of opening a cupcake shop in Fruita, with the help of dad Joe Aguilar, who is doing the interior remodel and construction of their new space. In addition to custom cupcakes, Sweet and Simple Cupcakery will also have mini cupcakes, coffee and churros.