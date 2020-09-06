Max Sneddon has been building family homes in the northeast area of Grand Junction for 28 years in several neighborhoods, including Challinor Estates, Campbell Estates, Forrest Run and Walnut Estates. His latest project, Arran Estates, sits between 29 and 29 1/2 Roads, north of F 1/2 Road.
Two homes at Arran Estates are complete, and have already sold, with buyers who have already moved into their new homes. There are eight more pre-sold homes in the neighborhood, and one spec home that will be used by listing agents Paula Zimmerman and Kathy Deppe as the model home, at least until someone wants to buy it.
Sneddon is the developer of the project, as well as exclusive builder of all the homes. The neighborhood will have 99 homes when it is finished, with five different floor plans currently being used. Most of the floor plans include three bedrooms, two baths and a three-car garage, although one plan has a two-car garage, and one plan has four bedrooms, two baths and a three-car garage. All of the homes are one-level, ranch style homes that range from about 1,800 to 1,900 square feet.
Sneddon has been using the same subcontractors for years, which allows him to deliver a consistently high quality product. Prospective buyers simply have to drive through previous subdivisions that Sneddon has brought to market to see how homes he has built over the years have appreciated and risen in value.
The homes all have a split floor plan that separates the master suite from the other two bedrooms. Large windows in the common rooms and large covered patios in the back yard both both help homeowners appreciate the beauty of Western Colorado.
Finishes in the home are above typical builder-grade finishes, with laminate engineered flooring in the common rooms, electric fireplaces in the living room and granite or quartz countertops in the kitchen. If buyers sign a contract early enough in the process, they’re free to make color choices for flooring, countertops, paint, cabinetry, and other finishes. Some floor plans include a four-piece master bath, while others offer five-piece baths, with a tub as well as a walk-in shower.
Sneddon is always willing to make modifications and adjustments to homes in order to accommodate buyers’ wishes.
The homes are all designed to be low-maintenance, with stucco and stone exteriors on lots that are large enough for children and pets, but not so large that they’ll take the whole weekend to maintain.
When homeowners purchase at Arran Estates, they won’t have to set aside some cash to put the front or backyard in at a later date. Both front and backyards are fully landscaped, with lawn, concrete curbing, rocks, trees, flowers and shrubs. The subdivision has irrigation water, and every home also comes with an irrigation pump, underground sprinklers and a timer. Buyers are encouraged to meet with the landscape subcontractor to discuss the types of trees or landscape options they’d prefer.
There are walking trails in the neighborhood, including one that connects to a walking trail south of adjacent Walnut Estates that runs from 29 to 29 1/2 Road.
HOA dues at the subdivision are just $200 annually, which includes the cost of irrigation water and maintenance of the drainage areas in the neighborhood.
Because of increased demand and slowdowns due to COVID, it takes about 120 days for a home to be built. In addition to the model home, which is currently under construction, Sneddon is also starting another spec home next door to the model.
Paula Zimmerman with RE/MAX 4000 and Kathy Deppe, with KFS Realty are co-listing all of the homes in the neighborhood, and prices start at $377,900 for most models.