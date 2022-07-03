Dear Dave,
My wife and I have been in our new home for about a year now. We are considering putting in a hot tub.
We have a couple of different options to locate the hot tub and wanted your advice. One idea would be to put the hot tub on the small patio that is off our master bedroom. However, that would be the only access, and we aren’t sure that is a good idea. The other option is to put it on our patio off the dining room – which would definitely be a more central location, but not as secluded.
Do you think it makes a difference for future resale potential? And if so, what do you think is best? Thanks for your feedback!
Joe and Sydney, Grand Junction
Joe and Sydney,
Making improvements on your outdoor living space is always a smart move! For resale, it is hard to beat the bang for your buck of outdoor home improvements. Outdoor living spaces are very in vogue, and there is little that lights the fire of a home buyer like a really well done outdoor living area.
One thing to keep in mind is that hot tubs are a bit like pools – people either really like them, or they really don’t, and there generally is not much in between. If you simply add a hot tub to an existing deck or patio, your financial return will likely be quite underwhelming; however, creating a truly amazing outdoor space will add real money and end up being a real selling point when and if you ever decide to sell. All that being said, there are a couple of things you can do to maximize the space and the improvement.
First, concentrate on making the space not just a hot tub space. Make the effort and spend the time to create a space that provides not only a home for your hot tub, but a space that creates an atmosphere and ambiance of a true outdoor living area. Marry your hot tub with a multi-purpose area that serves as an entertaining or sitting area, and see the impact soar.
I am not sure it matters if you situate the hot tub off the master bedroom or off the dining area if you really create something wonderful. Both locations will have their appeal. If you go off the master, you probably want something a bit more intimate and private, and if you decide to locate off the dining area, you want to shoot for making it conducive to entertaining.
On another note, make sure to add the extra element of lighting to your area. Lighting is far too often overlooked as a very inexpensive item that provides high impact and is essential when trying to create a mood and ambiance. If you go the extra mile and enhance your landscaping to accentuate the new hot tub/entertaining area, you will be well on your way to creating a space that many hot tub lovers and even those who are not will covet!
Dave Kimbrough
The Kimbrough Team
