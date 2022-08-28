We recently made an offer on a house, and the seller sent us a counter offer that we agreed to, but then we received word that he had changed his mind and was selling the home to another buyer. We feel like he made a deal, and he should have stuck to his word and had to sell it to us. We feel we lost out on the perfect home, and we are now struggling to get in the mood to find another home.
Dale & Nicole, Grand Junction
Dale & Nicole,
No doubt you feel “wronged” by this seller's actions, but it may have been within his rights to not sell you the house, even after a counter-offer was given. When the seller made you the counter-offer, I assume it was in writing. A seller has the option to withdraw a counter-offer any time prior to your “accepting” the counter offer in writing and delivering it to the seller’s agent.
If your acceptance was in writing prior to the counter-offer being withdrawn and was delivered to the seller’s agent, then you would have a binding contract on both parties. If this was the case, the seller should honor the contract, and in the state of Colorado, close the transaction with you as long as you abide by the dates and deadlines of the agreed-upon contract.
If any part of this offer/counter-offer process was done verbally, then you would have some significant gray area. Verbal offers and counter-offers are used by agents throughout the negotiations process, but doing this opens the door to many misunderstandings that lead to problems. If you only accepted verbally, or the counter-offer was made verbally, then I would say you do not have much of a case. You would need to weigh the cost/benefit of attempting to hold the seller to a verbal commitment, and I believe that would be difficult to achieve.
Things do not always work out as we think they will, and in negotiations, people change their mind on an ongoing basis. The best rule of thumb is to do everything in writing, and respond promptly and in writing. Communication is difficult. This is part of the reason why we have contracts, and we do our best to ensure all negotiations are done on paper. Contracts should spell out the terms and conditions and remove interpretation or changes of mind from the equation.
Please remember this is not legal advice, and I always recommend you speak to an attorney and see if you have legal grounds for recourse. Don’t lose hope because of this setback. Maybe your perfect home is right around the corner. Keep the faith.