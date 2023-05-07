We will be moving out of state to a city where we know absolutely no one. How do we go about finding the “best” Realtor to help us in our new location?
Thanks
Andrew, Grand Junction
Andrew,
Great question. There are several ways to go about finding an agent in the city where you are moving.
First, if you need to sell your home here, you can ask your real estate agent to refer you to an agent in their network with their company.
This typically works great, because your local agent will do their due diligence to make sure the agent in your new city is experienced, professional and knows the ins and outs of your new market.
You can also get online, look for homes in the area and take note of names that you see over and over. Those agents are probably well-known, well-connected and have a good base of knowledge of the local market.
Be careful to just take the recommendations of “find an agent websites,” because many times, the agents that are referred off these sites are not producers; they are paying the websites a referral fee for buyer referrals.
It may have nothing to do with ability, knowledge or results, but who is paying for the website for the referral. Your best bet is to find a local agent here that has connections and can find you a qualified agent in your new city! Best of luck. I hope this helps.
Dave,
We have seen several older homes that need a lot of work to bring them up to acceptable standards. We’re more than happy to purchase a “fixer upper,” but we’re not sure where the funds to do so would come from. We do not have a lot of cash to put in the home after we purchase. Can we include the costs for the needed improvements in our mortgage?
Troy, Fruita
Troy,
Yes, many times you can include improvements or repairs of an older or foreclosed home into your mortgage. The loan program is called a 203K or 203K streamline loan.
You can call your local lender, and they will be able to give you all the information about how these loans work. I might add that finding a lender that is experienced in doing these loans is very important, as they require more attention than a typical home loan.
Ask your agent what they know and who they would recommend for this type of loan program, but don’t let the perfect home slip away until you research your 203K options.