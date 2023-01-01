Dave,
I am sure you have heard this question a time or two lately; however, I would love to hear your answer—so hopefully you will humor me and answer this in your column.
What are your real estate market predictions for 2023? I have seen countless articles of late about what is happening nationally, but I’m really curious about what you think will happen locally next year.
Cheers to the New Year!
Doug, Grand Junction
Doug,
Cheers to the New Year is right, but also cheers to last year and good riddance (especially to the back end of 2022!). 2022 started out as an out-of-control wildfire, but eventually, the fire was extinguished by inflation and high-interest rates.
It is with some sadness that we close the door on what I will call the COVID years (May 2020 - June 2022).
A quick recap: during the two years after COVID, we saw unprecedented market gains (price increases) and historically low inventory levels across all price ranges and property types.
No segment was spared from record price increases and record low inventory. From June 2020 - June 2022, prices increased on average by over 33 percent. A house that sold for $275k in June 2020 sold for $410k in June 2022.
In the same span of time, we saw inventory shrink to its lowest level in history. Locally, there were 552 homes listed in June of 2020, and in June 2022, there were only 364. If you look back to inventory levels in the fall of 2019, we had well over 700 active listings.
Fewer homes for sale and more low-interest-fueled buyers led to a supply and demand imbalance and increasing prices. COVID brought artificially low-interest rates (sub three percent), record low inventory, an unprecedented work-from-home adoption and a desire by many to leave high-populace areas which created a perfect storm!
I learned long ago that living life through the windshield is far more productive than living it through the rearview mirror.
That being said, I can remember lying in bed and wondering when the party would end, knowing it had to. Well, the party is over for now, but the future of the Grand Valley is very bright!
Let me say that there are no guarantees that any of this will happen, but here is my best stab at what I "think" might happen!
1. Our market will continue to NORMALIZE! By this, I mean we’ll see prices continue a slight downward trend over the coming months. This trend will be either increased or decreased by the amount of inventory.
The supply is still historically on the low side, and if that trend continues, it will temper the price correction that is in process. Should inventory start to significantly increase, we will see a more significant price correction.
Keep this in mind: I am NOT saying this will happen. But, if prices dropped 15 percent from the all-time highs of June 2022, that would put us at the prices we saw in the summer of 2021, which at that time were at all-time highs.
I am not saying prices are going down 15 percent, just illustrating there is room for prices to correct and not be like 2008/2009 all over again.
2. We will not see a plethora of foreclosures. I expect to see an increase, but certainly, I would not bet on it making much of an impact on the overall market.
Lending standards were much more bridled over this run-up than in 2005-2008, meaning the majority of buyers were not over-leveraged and moved into their new homes in a much lower loan-to-value situation.
3. Interest rates will most likely be volatile early on in 2023, but hopefully will settle in the upper four percent to lower five percent range in the back half of the year.
That is #1-3, and #'s 4-7 will be continued next week!
