Hello Dave,
When can I shred the documents from homes I have bought and sold over the years? Is there ever a need to hang on to closing documents, etc., past two years or so?
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:31:45 AM
Sunset: 08:02:30 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: S @ 14 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:32:40 AM
Sunset: 08:01:08 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: SSE @ 16 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 06:33:35 AM
Sunset: 07:59:45 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SSE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:34:30 AM
Sunset: 07:58:20 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunrise: 06:35:25 AM
Sunset: 07:56:55 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: S @ 7 mph
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 36%
Sunrise: 06:36:19 AM
Sunset: 07:55:30 PM
Humidity: 47%
Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:37:14 AM
Sunset: 07:54:03 PM
Humidity: 44%
Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.