Hi Dave,
When I started the process of selling my house on the Front Range, it was difficult to find an agent who would reduce his/her commission in order to compete for my listing. They all demanded the same six percent. Now, if I went into three different grocery stores, and all their different items were exactly the same price, then wouldn’t I be justified in believing that some improper price-fixing was going on?
Instead, I listed my house with a “flat fee broker” for $799 who put it on the MLS. I still had to offer three percent to buyers’ agents, but I thought this was fair, since buyers want the help and confidence from a broker who works exclusively for them. Ironically, the eventual buyer found my house on the public MLS listing without assistance from his buyer’s agent!
Bottom line is that the transaction went through flawlessly, I got my listing price, and I saved nearly $11,000 by not needing an expensive commissioned listing agent. Why, with all the publicly available price data and listings on the internet, do we still have to pay these very high real estate commission rates?
Best,
Al, Montrose
Al,
Great question!
I will tackle it the best I can. First off, let me congratulate you on a successful sale on the Front Range and your relocation to the Western Slope! I am confident you will find the Montrose area not only beautiful but also find the people very welcoming. It is a wonderful area.
Let’s get right to it – not all agents charge the same commission rate. It's interesting that you could not find any agents (on the Front Range) who would reduce their commission to a level you might have found acceptable. I know many who charge variable commission rates, even in my own office. This has been going on as long as I have been in the business, so it is by no means a "new development." Honestly, it’s just not very hard to find lower commission rates if that is what you are looking for. I also find it interesting that you use the word “demanded” instead of “charged” or “requested.”
I never hear of agents that “demand” a fee. In our neck of the woods, we are all “just applying for a job." I do not think making demands while interviewing for a job is a proven path to success, but maybe that’s the way they do it over there. I will assume that most agents have a going rate of commission that they charge, and I will also assume that their rate is independently determined on their own, as is the way it is done at our office. My experience in commission variability certainly does not make a case for any type of price fixing, as you insinuate. It does not matter what product there is to be sold; there will always be less expensive options for those who rank price as their top determining factor! But price is not the be-all, end-all for everyone – at least not yet.
There are people who value the quality of service, negotiating expertise and transactional experience to help ensure smooth sailing through the process even when the process (and personalities) get difficult. There are many things that come into play that are often forgotten or overlooked when comparing agents or whether to use an agent or go it alone. I think it’s great that you are happy with your outcome, but is it possible that you could have received an even higher price for your home and made even more money by using an agent that provided accurate pricing and expert marketing and drove more demand?
With proper marketing, could that agent have created a competitive environment where multiple buyers potentially bid for your home, thus driving the price higher and making you even more money? Could you have received a higher price by using your agent’s expertise in staging and getting your home dialed in to sell, and therefore maximizing your home’s value? Could you have made more money by having an agent that not only helped you negotiate through the inspection process but had access to vendors who could have saved you money with any required repairs? Could an agent have helped you sell faster, thus making you more money by reducing your carry costs by selling quicker (mortgage payments, utilities, etc.)?
These are just a few of the questions that oftentimes get ignored by those looking to make a case for not using a real estate agent to help them sell their home. As you can see, there are many reasons to use an agent, and there are many ways that agents can help you make more money and make the process MUCH less painful. While the market has been red hot, it is understandable how sellers lose focus of Realtor benefits, but as this market begins to turn back to a more "normal" market, savvy sellers will start to value processes, systems, access to vendors, negotiating, staging, marketing and market knowledge again.
As for my experience of being a consumer (just like you), I tend to appreciate the difference in the quality of services rendered, and these things, many times, outweigh the cost (for me) when deciding to purchase or not. It’s clear from your experience that nobody is forced to pay “very high real estate commission rates.” Everybody has a choice to hire an agent (or which agent for that matter) or not. Clearly, people sell their homes on their own every day, but many like the confidence of knowing they are in experienced hands navigating what often proves to be a treacherous process. I see agents make their home sellers more money every single day, and I know from experience great agents offer great value that is appreciated.
Thanks again for the question, and I hope you learn to love the Western Slope!
Dave Kimbrough
The Kimbrough Team
HAVE A QUESTION?