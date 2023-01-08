I am sure you have heard this question a time or two lately; however, I would love to hear your answer—so hopefully you will humor me and answer this in your column.
What are your real estate market predictions for 2023? I have seen countless articles of late about what is happening nationally, but am really curious about what you think will happen locally next year.
Cheers to the New Year!
Doug, Grand Junction
Doug,
Here is part two of my answer!
4. We will see new construction continue to slow down. The upper-end market ($500-$800k) and "custom" homes will likely continue to be fairly active, as they are less susceptible to high interest rates.
However, the lower-end new home construction market will likely slow considerably, especially in the first half of 2023. This will be in large part to the impact of affordability, given the higher interest rates and overall starter home buyer malaise.
There will be many apartment/multi-family projects that will continue, as the need for affordable housing is still very high, and high density is the best way to counter high building/labor costs that show few signs of backing off, particularly labor costs.
It appears that not working is the "in" thing to do. It's a hard concept for me to wrap my head around, but it impacts the cost and delivery speed of everything! This lack of laborers will continue to drag on construction.
5. We will see the demand for investment properties remain strong! As the stock market and in general, the global economy, become more and more unpredictable, investors will seek a safe haven, and I believe that safe haven will be real estate.
Not to mention that younger investors prefer tangible asset investments rather than the stock market, although cryptocurrencies have proven to be attractive to younger investors as well.
6. Renting will become more and more attractive as younger "would-be" home buyers decide to play it safe and bide their time to see where prices, inflation and interest rates are headed.
Grand Junction has a large influx of new apartment complexes that provide new (and some luxury) options for renting that have not been an option in the past. With this influx, I believe rental rates will flatten out and likely become a bit more affordable in 2023.
7. We will continue to see that the secret of the Western Slope is out. COVID brought areas like the Western Slope under the microscope, and the masses have figured out that the lifestyle here is VERY attractive.
Our area is going to get more and more popular! As big cities become more unbearable, and people become exhausted with all that large metro areas entail, the lure and appeal of a slower pace of life paired with an incredible outdoor lifestyle will prove too attractive for many to pass up.
Like in the movie Field of Dreams, build it, and they will come; trust me, they will keep coming!
I realize I am not stepping out on a very high ledge, but ultimately, I believe our future (barring some unforeseen world event) is very bright! We are blessed to live in one of the best places I have ever been.
Every time I go on vacation to somewhere “amazing," I come home and realize that we live somewhere “amazing." The word is out.
Buckle up, and enjoy the ride, as I believe we will be on the ride for a very long time!