We are in the process of building a new house. I recently saw some plans for an enclosed cat yard with a "cat" door that had been installed in one of the windows of the home.
My cat is very important to me, and we are considering doing something like this in our new home. It seems like it would be great for our cat, but we are a little concerned about doing something that would actually decrease the value of the home.
What are your thoughts - good idea or not?
Sincerely,
Barbara (and Snowball) - Grand Junction, CO
I say it’s a great idea! You are building YOUR new house, and YOUR cat is very important to you. I say spoil your cat rotten, and build your feline family member a Taj Mahal if you wish.
Just don’t have your cat tell my cat about it. I know having an angry/jealous cat is not a good idea! All kidding aside, if you decide to do something special for your cat, make sure you can unbuild it when the time comes to sell.
It is important that you consider the un-build process while you are designing the build process. If you do this, you will have no reason to worry about decreasing the value of your home when it comes time to sell.
Very owner-specific features are wonderful, and they will allow you and your family to enjoy your home to its fullest, but you are on the right track by thinking years into the future.
More often than not, people get excited while in the process of creating and never think about how or if they will be able to undo their “wonderful” feature. Remember, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and unless you find another you, it may not be as wonderful as you think.
Trust me, very owner-specific features like pet castles, built-in fish tanks, garage-to-living space conversions and large built-ins to showcase your prized collection of football memorabilia are not well received by buyers, and removing them prior to a future sale would be wise.
The bottom line is, think about the undoing of it while you are doing it. Also, be prepared for the hassle of the un-do down the road so you don’t have to worry about decreasing the value of your home or making it hard to sell.
You are on the right track, and your cat is going to think you are the bomb - and it is clear a happy cat is your goal! Enjoy your new home!