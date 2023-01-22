Our plans are to move in August/September to Oklahoma to be near family, as we have grandkids who live there. I will qualify for retirement late this summer and need to make sure we remain in Grand Junction until that time.
We are aware that interest rates are still attractive, and our local market has been showing strong growth over the past few years. Our home is paid for, but we do not want to move twice in the process, if we can help it.
When should we start trying to sell, as we do not wish to move twice, but want to move before winter hits next fall? Thanks for your insight.
Lew and Martha, Grand Junction
Lew and Martha,
Great to hear about the prospective move and moving closer to grandchildren! It’s generally a big motivator for people who move after retirement. Our local real estate market is showing very nice gains and continues to maintain the momentum we have been building over the past several years.
We have seen significant price increases over the past several years and overall very positive things happening across all price ranges, and things moving in a positive direction is a good thing!
As I often say: “Stability makes a great friend,” and I expect our market to remain robust and stable with our long-term outlook very bright.
As always, the overall condition of your home, inside and out, and the price range of your home and how aggressively the home is marketed will help determine how quickly you can expect your home to sell.
Timing the sale of your home is one of the most difficult things to do in today’s real estate market.
I would suggest you have your real estate agent come over in late spring/early summer and perform a market analysis to help you evaluate when might be the best time to list your home for sale, based on market activity and the level of quality inventory. (I am assuming that your home is move in ready.)
This evaluation will also allow you to make any improvements needed prior to listing your home for sale.
Pricing is always key, but since you own your home free and clear, you can price it competitively in the market. If timing is more important than money, then all things being equal, I would list it for sale no later than June 1.
This would give you time to adjust your price if need be, prior to August. But, if you don’t have it sold by August, you’ve got time after your retirement to get it sold before winter.
The market is typically strong into October, and some of our best months can be August and September! Be prepared to listen to the market, make adjustments when needed, and you should have a successful transition.
If you do get it sold early in the listing period, then this would also give you the opportunity to negotiate an extended closing date and potentially allow you to sell right around the time you wish to move.
But, be prepared to sell a bit early, and find a short term place to land. Several of the hotels offer attractive monthly rates in suites that are quite accommodating and have most of the luxuries you enjoy at home.
Have fun with it, go with the flow, make a plan, and stick to it! I trust you will have a positive experience if you follow these recommendations. Best of luck!