I have about $150,000 that I am wanting to invest in a rental property. I was all set to find my property, and my Realtor suggested that instead of buying the property with cash, I use that money to buy several properties on which I would have smaller mortgages. I’m not too fond of the idea of taking on any mortgages, but I want to make the most of my money. What is your advice?
Jarred, Grand Junction
Jarred,
Great question! I will start by giving you kudos! Looking to purchase investment properties right now to diversify your investment portfolio is a great idea and, in my opinion, is a great strategy for building long-term wealth!
To assess which is the best route for you and your family, you must determine what your long-term goals are and how much risk you are comfortable with. I do not believe there is a right way and a wrong way to purchase investment properties, just different ways. One of the most important aspects is to choose the correct path for you and your family.
There are two ways to look at the purchase of your properties, and that is either to purchase with cash, which is the route that presents the least amount of risk, or purchase with a mortgage, which will introduce some risk that you will need to get comfortable with.
Going the route of a cash purchase makes great sense because it creates an instant income source. If you want to generate income quickly, then a cash purchase is the best way to proceed.
When you purchase with cash and therefore have no mortgage, you also remove the risk of market rent fluctuations or COVID-era moratoriums on rent payment requirements. Purchasing with cash allows you to easily “go with the flow” and adjust to any potential rent or market changes.
Also, with no mortgage, you should be able to easily weather several months of "worse case scenario" situations. If your risk tolerance is low, or you want to generate monthly income, cash is your way to go.
Lastly, if you take the rent and put it into other investments (stocks, crypto or whatever you choose) you further diversify your portfolio and continue to build wealth.
On the other hand, if you take your $150,000 and put $75,000 down on two properties, then you have doubled the long-term investment potential of your $150,000. This should still “cash flow” nicely for you and allow you to have room if there are rental market fluctuations, but it does add in some risk for vacancy or other market variability.
However, this route will allow you to take advantage of the favorable rental market with very low vacancy rates.
Clearly, you will be in a more leveraged situation, but if done correctly and thoughtfully, and as always with the help of your accountant, you should be able to create a wonderful long-term return. Make sure to plan it out, be deliberate, but be ready to act when the right thing comes up!
The best thing here is you are taking positive steps toward your goals. Think things through, and be willing to look at all angles to make an informed and educated decision!
Reaching for your goal is the first step in obtaining it! Great job. Feel free to call me if you need more information.