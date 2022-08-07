Dave,

We are thinking about selling our house, but we would first like to know how much our home is worth. We’ve seen a few websites— like Zillow and Trulia, just to name a couple of them— that say they can estimate the value for us, but we aren’t sure if they are reliable. We know you’ve been doing this for quite a while and trust your advice. When you are selling a house, how do you determine if these websites are a reliable source for establishing the value of our home?