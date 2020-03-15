Those who are looking for a subdivision that’s private and somewhat off the beaten path, but still convenient, close to shopping, dining, major roads and hospitals might want to look at Aspen Valley Estates, a 55-home subdivision north of G Road in the north area.
Infrastructure for the entire subdivision is complete, and the first few homes are under construction. The subdivision is far enough off G Road that most people are unaware of its existence, as it can’t be seen well from the road.
Local builders, however, keep track of new subdivisions offering prime building lots, however, and have already placed 28 of the lots under contract. One lot was purchased by an individual by a homeowner hoping to build a home in a few years. Lots are a manageable size, and most will accommodate homes with three-car garages. Some can offer RV parking. Lot prices are all set at $99,900 and are available to those who want to bring their own builder, as well as to professionals in the construction industry.
Builders who are currently building in the subdivision include Griffin Concepts, which will build at least six homes in the neighborhood, Dahl Built Homes, which currently has two homes under construction, T Ray II Homes, which recently started its first home, On Track Builders and Mountain Coast Builders. So far, only one home is nearing completion and under contract, although a few more homes are now listed on the MLS and have completion dates of sometime near the end of April or the beginning of May.
The neighborhood is slightly elevated, which gives some of the homes nice views of Colorado National Monument, the Bookcliffs or Grand Mesa.
Architectural and HOA guidelines for the neighborhood include a minimum of 1,900 square feet. Most of the builders are choosing floor plans that range from 2,000 to 2,500 square feet. Home exteriors must be stucco, stone or metal to create an interesting mixture of home exterior products. Yards must have tan vinyl fencing around the perimeter, and front yards must be completely landscaped prior to the buying taking occupancy.
“It’s one less worry for buyers,” said Danny Kuta with RE/MAX 4000, who is the listing agent for Dahl Built Homes. “It creates a nice ambience for the community.”
Homes in the neighborhood will be ranch-style and two-story, and the two-story homes will most likely be slightly larger than the ranch style options. Because there are different builders in the neighborhood, however, each builder is doing something unique and distinct from the rest, so no two homes will be alike.
Although the Griffin Concepts home on Woody Creek Drive that will be the first one to be finished is already under contract, Griffin plans to start another home next door by the end of March, and has another home on Owl Creek Road that should be complete by the end of April or the first of May. That home will have three bedrooms and two baths in an open floor plan of 2,057 square feet and has recently been listed on the MLS for $479,999.
The two Dahl Built homes should be finished at about the same time frame. The one on Fryingpan Drive has more than 2,500 square feet, with two master suites, and is listed for $483,888. The two-story on Woody Creek Drive has three bedrooms in 2,053 square feet and is listed for $479,888.
The T Ray II home is still in framing stages and won’t be finished until the end of summer.
Linda Kramer, who developed the neighborhood with McCurter Land Company, is the listing agent for all of the available lots, as well as for the Griffin Concepts homes. Prices vary, but are starting in the $470s and going up into the $580s for the larger homes with more amenities and upgrades.