Across the country and here in the Grand Valley, the housing market is experiencing increasing demand, higher costs for new construction, along with rising values and prices, which may be great news to someone who bought their home 10 years ago for $280,000 (that’s now worth $430,000). It’s not such great news to new homebuyers or renters.
Real Estate Weekly is starting a once-a-month series on some of the issues and barriers to attainable housing here in the Grand Valley, starting this week with a close up look at the lower-income rental market.
Local municipalities, housing advocacy groups and other stakeholders are aware of the problems in the housing market and are working together to come up with solutions. The city of Grand Junction, along with the Mesa County Public Health Department and the Grand Junction Housing Authority, recently commissioned a housing needs assessment from Root Policy Research, a Front Range research company that analyzes data and helps to provide strategy. Although the city took the lead in the study, the gathered data and needs assessment is region-wide across the entire Grand Valley, including Fruita, Palisade and greater Mesa County.
The final report isn’t complete, but the city planning staff and city councilors have seen a draft, which corroborated what many in the housing industry believed.
“The degree and the amount of households who are cost-burdened and severely cost-burdened caught me off guard,” said Tamra Allen, community development director for the city of Grand Junction. “There are people in our community who are really struggling with housing.”
According to the report produced by Root Policy Research, 52% of renters in Mesa County are cost-burdened, which means they are spending more than 30% of their income on housing costs, and more than half of those people are severely cost burdened, spending at least half of their income on housing costs.
Median rent in Mesa County has increased 21% since 2010, while renter incomes rose by only 14%.
There is also a huge demand for rental properties, with a vacancy rate of just 3 percent, which means that property owners can increase the amount they charge for rent. Some property owners may also be selling older, less expensive rentals that didn’t bring in as much rent simply because the housing market is so hot right now that everything is selling, often for prices owners couldn’t have imagined five years ago.
Since 2014, the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA) helped with funding through federal and state income tax credits to build five new rental buildings that meet the very specific needs of lower-income tenants. Combined, those five new buildings brought 270 affordable rental homes to the market. Unfortunately, it’s a drop in the bucket.
“Between our voucher program and our properties, we regularly serve more than 2,000 names,” said Scott Aker, chief operating officer with Grand Junction Housing Authority (GJHA). “Our wait list for programs is also more than 2,000.”
GJHA owns 11 apartment complex communities serving low-income, senior or disabled clients. Its most recent buildings, 2814 Patterson and The Highlands, were financed with the help of CHFA. The newest property, 2814 Patterson, opened about a month ago. The building has 54 one-bedroom and 6 two-bedroom apartments, and all apartments are income-restricted.
Housing Resources of Western Colorado also owns five properties locally, with a total of 180 units.
Karis, Inc., recently opened Laurel House, a 34-unit apartment building that is designed to support and house formerly homeless teens and young adults.
“We struggle to keep people housed,” said Beverly Lampley, the director of development and communications at Catholic Outreach. “During COVID, renters had their hours cut; they aren’t being kicked out yet due to the eviction moratorium, but we’re seeing people come in with $4,000 in back due rent.”
According to the Root Policy study, poverty levels across all communities in the Grand Valley, including Palisade, Clifton, Grand Junction, Fruita and Mesa County, have increased since 2010.
Although there are new rental properties in planning stages and currently under construction, none of them are designed for low income tenants. GJHA has built on all the land it owns, but according to Akers, the agency is always looking forward and is actively looking for the next opportunity for development.
Housing Resources of Western Colorado owns 13 acres in the Clifton area, but is waiting on the Clifton Community Transformation Project, which is a proposal and needs assessment project for the Clifton area, before it decides the best use of the land.
One interesting note to the affordable housing dilemma; Foothills Housing, the company that recently purchased almost 170 acres near Community Hospital between G Road and Highway 6 & 50, has submitted a conceptual plan for the property, and it includes an affordable apartment community, as well as market rate apartments and a townhome development. It is extremely early in the process, however, and the representative for the project did not return phone calls to discuss the particulars of the proposed low income apartment community.
The need for affordable housing in the Grand Valley is huge; in the properties that were built using the CHFA tax-credit funding, median household income is just $12,696 per year. Housing gives stability and a decent life, and reduces the cost of other social services. Next month, the series will focus on market rate rentals.