This summer, Real Estate Weekly is writing a monthly series about attainable housing here in the Grand Valley. We focused on affordable and market-rate rentals in May and June, and this month, we’re looking at entry-level or empty nest homes.
The good news for homeowners is that across the board, the value of real estate has risen dramatically. According to the June Bray Report, last year at this point in time, the median price of Grand Valley housing was $272,000, which means that half of all homes sold were for less than that, and half were for more than that. This year, the median housing price has risen to $325,000, which represents a 19% increase.
That price increase is not such wonderful news to renters, newcomers and first-time buyers, who all may be interested in entry-level homes. Chances are good that buyers’ wages have not increased by 19%, which means there’s more competition for homes priced in the lower ranges, and that the dream of owning a home seems like a far-fetched fantasy to some prospective buyers.
The Grand Junction Housing Authority has a self-help housing program that allows home buyers to gain immediate equity into their home because they do much of the work to build it. The program is limited to those who earn no more than 80% of the median income, and it has been a great way for many working families to purchase a home they can afford. Unfortunately, all of the lots at Butner Estates, the current Housing Resources neighborhood where groups of qualified buyers have been able to build their own homes, are allotted to buyers. The waiting list has more than 60 people on it, and with such a strong need and demand, Housing Resources is actively looking for land that would allow them to build another self-help neighborhood.
Housing Resources is also monitoring the moratorium on foreclosures due to COVID-related job losses, which was extended to the end of July, and is hoping to engage with homeowners who have fallen behind on their house payments during the pandemic. Housing Resources has programs that can help struggling homeowners, regardless of their income level, and urges homeowners to reach out to them if they have missed payments during the pandemic.
Building homes that average workers can afford to purchase is a critical need here in the Grand Valley, and it’s one that the city of Grand Junction has taken a lead to address, with a first step of commissioning a housing assessment, which was done earlier this year. Root Policy Research, the company that conducted the study, is scheduled to return to city council later this summer with strategies and proposals.
One strategy to reduce the cost of housing is to increase the density. Instead of building four houses on an acre of land, a common zoning designation now calls for eight homes per acre. Some urban infill areas allow for higher densities for townhome, condo or apartment projects, as long as there is adequate parking.
Although city planners, developers and builders know that higher density is a logical, cost-effective way to slow urban sprawl while creating more affordable housing stock, if a piece of land is surrounded by existing homes (which may have been built when spacious lots and lawns were more standard), projects are often opposed by neighbors who simply don’t want to see smaller homes on tiny lots, or townhomes or condos next to their homes.
Two new housing proposals are working their way through city planning that should help to address the lack of attainable housing, while also managing to avoid NIMBYism slowdowns due to their location.
Canyon View Cottages is a Senergy Builders project for a vacant 26-acre parcel of land north of G Road, west of 24 Road. As proposed, it would include 182 total dwelling units, with 82 small, single-family homes in the center of the development surrounded by 102 townhomes on the perimeter. The proposal meets existing zoning requirements, and there are few surrounding neighbors to voice opposition.
Darin Carei, owner of Senergy Builders, hopes to have administrative approval for his plans by August or September, and he hopes to break ground on infrastructure by the end of the year.
On the south side of G Road, on a 168-acre parcel of land that wraps around Community Hospital, Mosaic Housing is proposing an urban development that will include a factory for its modular component-based construction method, as well as 250 market-rate rental units in multiple buildings, more than 200 voucher-based affordable rental units and 180 townhomes. Mosaic focuses on workforce housing solutions, and the company is confident that its modular construction process, with much of the home’s construction taking place in a factory rather than on-site, can help it reduce the cost of housing.
Homebuyers who are searching for entry level homes may find their purchasing power is greater if they look for an existing home rather than a new one that’s still working its way through the planning process. Homes priced below $300,000 come onto the market fairly often, but they don’t stay there long. According to the Bray Report, Since January, 887 of the total 1,995 homes sold in Mesa County sold for less than $300,000.
Nicole Parentice, a Realtor with RE/MAX 4000, has listed three homes under $300,000 in the last few weeks, and all of them went under contract in less than three days. Her advice to buyers who are looking for an existing home in that price range is to be prepared to look at homes as soon as they hit the market, and be prepared to do some work on the house once they own it. While she usually urges buyers to make sure the HVAC, roof and other big-ticket items are good to go, she also wants buyers to be prepared to work on a variety of cosmetic improvements in that price range.
Although investors are buying some affordably priced homes and paying cash, all three of the homes recently listed and sold by Parentice were to buyers who planned on living in them, and all three were sold to buyers who obtained mortgages to purchase their properties. Existing homes are out there, and they are being sold to buyers using FHA loans, but they’re selling quickly.
Next month, Real Estate Weekly will look at some of the roadblocks and challenges of land development, as well as at the most recent information from the city’s housing assessment.