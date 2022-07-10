Here is a stunning slice of country paradise in the desirable North area. Located just off I Road, 2457 I Road is close to the desirable Appleton area, I-70 and Appleton Elementary School, Fruita Middle School and Fruita Monument High School, and it is just a 15-minute drive from all the amenities Downtown has to offer. The property includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,812 square feet and more than five acres of land. Ideal for keeping horses, the property also boasts a large barn, workshop, shed, RV parking, retention pond, paddock area, two lean-to sheds, two large irrigated hay fields, five shares of irrigation water and a large arena that can also be used for horses.
This beautiful horse property has a long driveway flanked by lush fenced-in land, and numerous mature trees surround the property and provide a sense of tranquility as well as privacy. This brick and stucco home was custom built in 1996 but has timeless character and charm as well as many elegant, modern touches. A covered front porch sits adjacent to the covered entryway. A unique glass-framed door leads into a charming living room with a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings and numerous windows overlooking the peaceful property. Next to the living room is a lovely modernized kitchen, which features stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, a dining island with storage and a sink, a walk-in pantry, lovely tiled backsplash and a gas-range stovetop with faucets to fill pots for cooking.
Adjacent, a dining nook with large windows accesses a beautiful open back deck, and an overhead loft storage area hangs over the kitchen. By the entryway sits a space that can be used for dining or entertaining, and just off the kitchen lies the master bedroom, which has huge windows overlooking the verdant property. The master bathroom includes custom tiling and decor, a walk-in shower with nooks for storing toiletries, a tub next to a large window, two vanities, a separate toilet room and a walk-in closet. Most of the main level of the home was remodeled in 2021, and the simple yet elegant modern touches brighten the home’s interior and give it a cozy farmhouse feel.
A narrow hallway by the entrance goes to a vanity room, and there is a storage cabinet under the stairs. Down the hall leads to the laundry room, which has a sink and plenty of storage cabinets and nooks, and a door accesses the attached three-car garage. Returning to the entryway guides visitors upstairs to a bedroom connecting to a Jack-and-Jill bathroom, which flows into another bedroom. There is a spacious bonus room with many windows and vaulted ceilings that can also be used as a play room or game room, and the master bedroom, bonus room and deck all have surround sound.
Back downstairs near the dining nook accesses a gorgeous back patio with strung-up lights, towering trees and yard space for kids to play. Behind the home, the large barn has three horse stalls inside, three outside and a tack room and hay storage. This is a great property for raising animals and kids that has plenty of potential for prospective owners.
This gorgeous property is listed at $1,300,000 by Shelly Ramos with RE/MAX 4000.