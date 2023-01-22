Here is a truly unique property located in a picturesque setting surrounded by mountains in the beautiful Redlands.
If the peace and quiet do not draw you in, the incredible views and many opportunities available with this property are sure to grab your attention.
With panoramic views of the Bookcliffs and the Monument, the sprawling 32 acres at 548 W Greenwood Court offer seclusion and the ability for the owner to get creative with how he or she uses the space.
Many locations on the property serve as great potential home sites, and the property can also be used as a future development. The current zoning is RSF-4 (Residential Single-Family 4), and future land use is RL (Resident Low, or two to five and a half homes per acre). The city will require annexation, and there are irrigation water shares available for the property.
Although the property is nestled near a private cul-de-sac in the Redlands, 548 W Greenwood Court is still close to everything. Roughly a 10-minute drive from downtown Grand Junction and a 15-minute drive from Grand Junction Regional Airport and I-70, all the shopping and dining amenities are easily accessible. However, the owner will also have a private, expansive parcel of land to retreat to at the end of a long day.
If school locations are important, this property is located about 15 minutes from the University District, 10 minutes from Grand Junction High School and just a few minutes from Redlands Middle School.
It is important to note the seller may consider exchanges, and visits to tour the property must be scheduled with the listing agent beforehand since the property is fenced.
This beautiful property is listed at $999,000 by Jen Pedersen with Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties.