This hidden gem in the North features a peaceful subdivision with an expansive yard and close access to everything. Tucked away from the busy city in the renowned Knolls subdivision, this home has quick access to I-70 and is a short drive from the Bookcliff Country Club, the Grand Junction Regional Airport, St. Mary’s and downtown Grand Junction.
Boasting 4,492 square feet, five bedrooms, four bathrooms and more than a quarter of an acre, this gorgeous ranch home on 3742 Piazza Way was built in 1998 but has been completely refurbished, and elegant modern touches make the interior of the home pop. The HOA covers all irrigation water and also covers an area with walking paths and a pond, perfect for a quick run or to get out in nature.
The entryway is accessed by a short flight of stairs leading up to the home, which is surrounded by verdant landscaping. To the right of the entryway lies a large bedroom that can be used as an office space with a huge window and a closet, and adjacent is another large bedroom with windows and a closet. A full bathroom next to the bedroom features gorgeous marbled tiling, granite countertops, small windows and custom tiling along the shower walls. Just a few feet away lies the master bedroom, which presents imposing ceilings and wide windows. Adjacent is the stunning master bathroom, featuring granite countertops, twin sinks, a soaker tub, a walk-in closet and a modern walk-in shower.
Down the hall and straight ahead is a massive living room with towering ceilings and huge windows overlooking the well-maintained backyard. An eye-catching custom stone-built fireplace lies at the center of the space. Most of the main level features hardwood flooring with many huge windows to brighten the home. Nearby are the kitchen and dining areas. The kitchen has brand-new stainless-steel appliances and a fridge hookup with adjustable colored lights running above and below the cabinets, granite countertops and custom tiling along the walls which brings beautiful contrast to the space. The dining area features large windows overlooking the yard, which the dining room directly accesses. Down the hall lies a walk-in pantry as well as a spacious laundry room with a sink, cabinets and a washer and dryer hookup. Since this room also has direct access to the yard, it can be used as a mud room. Next to this room is a spacious two and a half car garage with extra room for storage.
To the left of the entryway is an open room that can be used as a formal dining room or a quiet sitting room, which sits adjacent to stairs leading down to the lower level. On the left sits a large room that can be used as a fitness room, bedroom, theater room or extra storage space. On the right sits a large utility room that can be extra storage or a shop. The lower level has two conforming bedrooms and two bathrooms, making it a great space for kids and teens to have friends over, or it can be turned into a mother-in-law suite. Windows in the bedrooms and downstairs area pull in light, and both bathrooms contain gorgeous modern custom tiling.
Outside lies a large patio overlooking a beautiful yard with apricot trees, a six-foot privacy fence and space to start a garden or let kids play. This striking property can’t be missed.
This beautiful modern home is listed at $784,500 by Stacey Wood with Greyhound Real Estate. There is an open house from 11am-1pm.