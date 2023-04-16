The Redlands 360 housing development is an exciting master-planned community that began the first phase of home construction in fall 2022.

Boasting 600 acres of land and an adjacent 35-acre BLM parcel, this property was initially intended to be an executive golf course 20 years ago but was left untouched. Now, the Redlands 360 development will offer a variety of housing options featuring expansive recreational amenities within the Grand Junction community.