The Redlands 360 housing development is an exciting master-planned community that began the first phase of home construction in fall 2022.
Boasting 600 acres of land and an adjacent 35-acre BLM parcel, this property was initially intended to be an executive golf course 20 years ago but was left untouched. Now, the Redlands 360 development will offer a variety of housing options featuring expansive recreational amenities within the Grand Junction community.
As the Grand Valley’s first master-planned community, the Redlands 360 development project will include a diverse variety of residential properties and recreational opportunities.
Canyon Rim 360, one of the premier subdivisions in the project, features 22 lots, most of which are under contract with four builders – Distinctive Design Build, Maves Construction, Fixture Homes and Goetzmann Homes.
Homeowners can create their dream home with the subdivision’s architectural guidelines, and they can purchase the property directly from the builder. There are many hiking and biking trails accessible to residents and the public. Expansive open space and a network of trails offering recreational opportunities are an integral part of the master-planned community.
The homes in Canyon Rim 360 will be predominantly custom homes with roughly half-acre lots. However, in future phases of the development, the developers plan to incorporate a mix of housing types, including multi-family, single-family, patio homes, and townhomes.
There will be strict architectural design guidelines, and a rigorous internal review process for all design, site plans, drainage, grading and other building aspects of the project. The goal is to create a community that will be architecturally consistent, while still allowing for elevated elements of design.
Redlands 360 Filing 1 is currently in the final phase of city approval, and it will consist of 51 single-family lots in the vicinity of Easter Hill. The existing trailhead parking lot at Easter Hill will be expanded and graded to improve trail access and increase available parking so more people can enjoy the trails and open space. The property will remain accessible to the public throughout the construction process.
“We want to maintain connectivity and trail access while making it a better and safer experience for everyone,” said Jane Quimby, Project Manager of the Redlands 360 project at La Plata Communities, LLC.
La Plata has 11 parks and six trailheads planned in the development, as well as a future community center with a pool and other amenities for Redlands 360 residents.
Canyon Rim 360 will feature incredible panoramic views of the Bookcliffs, Mt. Garfield, Grand Mesa and Colorado National Monument. Maintaining these unobstructed views is important to La Plata and is the inspiration behind the project’s name. La Plata plans to build 1,200 to 1,500 homes throughout the area in the next 20 to 30 years.
“Our goal with Redlands 360 is to make housing attainable for more people,” said Quimby. “This is a long-term project, so we can’t predict what will happen within that time. Market conditions are currently uncertain, but we are optimistic about Grand Junction and all the amazing recreational opportunities we have right outside our backdoor.”
There will be an open house with a food truck and refreshments on April 22 from 11am-3pm, and preferred builders and Realtors will be present to provide site tours and discuss opportunities for building a home in Canyon Rim.
For more information, call Jane Quimby at (970) 712-0006 or visit redlands360.com.