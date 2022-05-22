This modern contemporary Redlands home has everything – and then some. With four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and 3,611 square feet there is more than enough space for storage, guests, a home gym, and other amenities. Located in a quiet, secluded area just off of Monument Road, this beautiful open-concept house boasts vaulted ceilings, roughly 20 acres bordering the BLM and access to more than 100 miles of hiking and biking trails. In fact, the property is within walking distance of Lunch Loops and other nearby trails— a dream come true for enthusiastic cyclists and hikers. The house’s prime location makes it a quick drive to the Colorado National Monument and downtown, and the views of the Bookcliffs are stunning. The home, which was built seven years ago, was designed with the views in mind.
The outside of the home is impressive, with a gravel front lounge area that gives breathtaking views of the red cliffs, and sits adjacent to a small creek put in three years ago. Although there is no xeriscaping, plants and greenery surrounding the property allow low maintenance while showcasing Colorado’s natural vegetation.
Inside the house, the entryway immediately grabs your attention, with wide-framed windows and glass-framed doors that draw in natural light. Towering vaulted ceilings in the entryway, living space, and kitchen provide many crisp views of western Colorado’s beauty.
In the kitchen, there is a double oven, dark wood cabinets, quartz countertops, two sinks and a gas stove. There is an expansive walk-in pantry and numerous cabinets to store your cookware and utensils.
The living room offers space to hang paintings, photos and a TV. White, bright walls highlight the gas fireplace, laid in with dark gray tile. The elegant dining space looks out over the property, and leads to a covered walk-out patio.
With a split floor plan, three of the four bedrooms are on the main floor, including the master bedroom, which features wide windows, two walk-in closets and a walk-out, covered back patio. One can enjoy a cup of coffee while watching the sun rise over the cliffs, or do some summer barbecuing.
The master bathroom is splendid, with a walk-in shower that has dual shower heads, heated floors, and vaulted ceilings.
On the main level, the other two bedrooms feature twin windows, a walk-in closet and a full bathroom. The laundry room contains a closet with racks to hang and dry clothes, along with cabinets to store laundry baskets, detergents and other laundry necessities.
Upstairs leads to a family room that serves as a great entertainment space for family and guests, and three massive windows showcase the beauty of the Grand Valley. There are also many closets available for storage, and the bedroom on the second level, adjacent to the family room, has a similar layout to the two main-level bedrooms.
Returning to the main level, a massive four-car garage provides ample space for almost anything. In addition to the main home, which is 3,200 square feet, there is a 400 square foot casita that can be used as anything from a home office to a mother-in-law suite. The casita features numerous windows with views of the property and red cliffs, a kitchenette and a full bathroom.
Joann and Harry Hotimsky with 1st Choice Real Estate are the agents selling this gorgeous property, which is listed at $2.5 million.