Here is a gorgeous unique Redlands property with peaceful views and plenty of room for entertaining family and friends. Nestled in a quiet, secluded cul-de-sac, this spacious home presents beautiful panoramic mountain vistas and undeveloped land beyond the fence for extra privacy.
Built in 2005, this property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, 4,132 square feet and a third of an acre. With close access to downtown Grand Junction, the Redlands Mesa Golf Course and the Colorado National Monument, 388 Butte Court offers ample opportunities for outdoor recreation as well as proximity to shopping at Mesa Mall and downtown.
Upstairs accesses the front door, which opens into an open-concept home with vaulted ceilings as well as eye-catching marble and tile flooring.
To the right at the end of the hall are two guest bedrooms near a full bathroom with granite countertops, and a massive office space at the other end of the hall has patio access, tall ceilings and can be used as a flex space. To the left of the entrance is the main dining room, which accesses the front porch.
Straight ahead of the foyer lies a small living space with recessed lighting, large windows and access to an expansive walk-out patio.
The living space flows into a massive kitchen featuring lovely granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, a breakfast bar, a walk-in pantry and patio access. Adjacent sits the living room with an electric fireplace and a tucked-away half bathroom.
Down the hall goes to the master bedroom, which accesses a private patio and is encompassed by windows to bring in natural light.
The connected master bathroom includes a gas fireplace, two vanities, granite countertops, a large jetted tub and a double-sided, dual-headed, tiled walk-in shower, as well as a spacious walk-in closet.
Downstairs goes to the laundry room and includes access to the oversized attached three-car garage, and adjacent is a massive entertainment space with a bathroom, backyard access and a full wet bar with a fridge, sink, granite countertops and storage.
The space also features an alcohol storage closet, a guest bedroom that can be used as extra storage or an exercise room and a cozy, fully furnished theater room with a projector and comfortable couches, great for hosting sleepovers for kids or spending time with family and friends.
Outdoors presents breathtaking mountain views, a massive fenced-in backyard and an in-ground pool with plenty of space for lounging and relaxing. This is a great space for hosting barbeques and other fun events with loved ones and guests.
This gorgeous property is listed at $995,000 by Katie Zambrano with Chesnick Realty, LLC.