Here is a gorgeous unique Redlands property with peaceful views and plenty of room for entertaining family and friends. Nestled in a quiet, secluded cul-de-sac, this spacious home presents beautiful panoramic mountain vistas and undeveloped land beyond the fence for extra privacy.

Built in 2005, this property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, 4,132 square feet and a third of an acre. With close access to downtown Grand Junction, the Redlands Mesa Golf Course and the Colorado National Monument, 388 Butte Court offers ample opportunities for outdoor recreation as well as proximity to shopping at Mesa Mall and downtown.