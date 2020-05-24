The Redlands Mesa Golf Course community has been the premier Grand Valley neighborhood since the first homes were built 20 years ago. Home values have continued to rise, and the architectural and landscape guidelines have proven to maintain and increase the community’s aesthetic appeal.
Buying at home at Redlands Mesa was a good financial decision 20 years ago, and it’s still a good financial decision today. Beyond the numbers, however, the golf course community enjoys some of the best views in the Grand Valley, a beautiful, well-organized and engaged clubhouse with a highly rated restaurant that’s open to all homeowners, an incredible golf course, and proximity to world-class biking and hiking trails.
Bella Mesa is the newest neighborhood within the greater golf course community, and it’s also one that has some of best elevated lots remaining at Redlands Mesa. All of the lots have views not only of the golf course, which is well below the ridge on which the homes sit, but also enjoy views of Colorado National Monument on one side, and the city, the Bookcliffs and Grand Mesa on the other side.
Western Constructors is currently building three spec homes at Bella Mesa, and all of the homes are between 2,200 and 2,400 square feet. Bruce Milyard, the general contractor at Western Constructors, has built many homes in Mesquite using the same floor plans, which has enabled him to hone in on the types of amenities that buyers want in luxury neighborhoods.
Although Western Constructors is also getting ready to break ground on two custom homes at Bella Mesa, those who buy lots in the neighborhood are welcome to bring other builders, as long as the builder they choose is on the approved list by the architectural committee.
“We continue to have the best builders in the valley at Redlands Mesa,” said Brad Higginbotham, with RE/MAX 4000, who has been selling homes and lots in the golf course community since 2001.
While golf is the big attraction for half of the buyers at Redlands Mesa, Higginbotham said that half the buyers want a home in the development for the proximity to hiking and biking, the easy, lock and leave lifestyle, or the great sense of community that is enhanced by the clubhouse.
The three homes under construction all have three bedrooms and three-car garages, as well as great outdoor living spaces that have covered and protected places for homeowners to enjoy the outdoors and the views. The homes have 2X6 construction, with Anderson windows and upgraded amenities. Design Perspectives has done the selection of all the finishes.
Although home styles, along with both interior and exterior finishes, have changed quite a bit since the first homes were built at the golf course community, the development continues to have a cohesive, timeless look and appeal. Higginbotham credits the architectural guidelines that give homeowners a certain freedom, without compromising the bigger picture.
“If you can find it (exterior color choices) in the monument, you can put it on your house,” said Higginbotham, adding that roof lines are designed to mimic the natural geographic features, and that exterior textures like stucco, stone and metal are all welcome.
The golf course community has seen about 30 to 35 new homes per year every year for the last few years, and although there are still lots available in the coming years, some of them will be single family attached townhomes rather than single family detached homes. The development continues to attract out-of-area buyers, who are choosing a lifestyle location for their next home.
Bella Mesa will have just 16 homes when it’s complete, and there are currently 11 lots still available, with prices ranging from $125,000 to $195,000. The three spec homes are all ranging in price from $762,000 to $787,000.