As of mid-December, all Bray and Company divisions are operating at 7th Street and North Avenue in Grand Junction, creating one unified campus.
“We are very excited to bring our Commercial Real Estate and Development divisions into our buildings at 1015 N. 7th Steet and 637 North Avenue,” says Michelle Urlacher, President of Bray and Company. “This move creates more synergy for all our divisions, allows us to better serve our clients and customers and gets us closer to our goal of being ‘under one roof’ in the next few years.”
In addition to being centrally located, the Bray and Company unified campus has many advantages for agents and customers alike including convenient parking, multiple conference rooms, and shared support staff.
Also housed at the campus are Bray and Company’s Property Management and Maintenance and Construction divisions. The independent businesses of The Group Mortgage and Guaranteed Title are also on campus. The Bray Education Center is located on Belford Avenue on the property’s south side, creating a complete “All Things Real Estate” center for Grand Junction and surrounding communities.
“Each division will still maintain its dedicated focus to their area of responsibility and expertise, but now with more resources and connectedness,” says brokerage sales manager Stewart Cruickshank. “I expect the dynamics of our all of our divisions being together will further increase productivity and drive as we head into 2023.”
About Bray and Company Real Estate
The Bray Real Estate family of companies includes residential sales, commercial and business sales, property management, maintenance and construction as well as development with over 100 REALTORS® and employees. Bray and Co. has based its reputation in Western Colorado on a commitment to integrity for over 75 years. Bray and Company serves the communities of Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Garfield counties.