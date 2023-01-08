As of mid-December, all Bray and Company divisions are operating at 7th Street and North Avenue in Grand Junction, creating one unified campus.

“We are very excited to bring our Commercial Real Estate and Development divisions into our buildings at 1015 N. 7th Steet and 637 North Avenue,” says Michelle Urlacher, President of Bray and Company. “This move creates more synergy for all our divisions, allows us to better serve our clients and customers and gets us closer to our goal of being ‘under one roof’ in the next few years.”