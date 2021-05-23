The real estate industry touches everybody, from the homeless who are looking for a safe place to be, to renters who want a good deal and a good location, residential property owners who want a good investment and a comfortable home and business owners who want a building that gives them room to create, serve and provide goods, services and jobs to the community. For 75 years, Bray Real Estate has been involved in multiple aspects of the local real estate industry, touching lives and adding its own unique stamp on local places and institutions.
When Sherman and Roxie Bray started their real estate company on the remodeled front porch of their downtown home on Gunnison Avenue in 1946, they probably didn’t envision the enduring legacy they would create. Sherman, however, set the tone for how the company would operate for 75 years.
“My grandfather would loan people $500 for a down payment, and the deal was made on a handshake,” said Robert Bray, the chief executive officer for Bray Real Estate.
Although agents at Bray aren’t in the habit of loaning clients money for a down payment, the idea that a handshake seals the deal, trust and integrity matter and those who promise need to deliver has been ingrained throughout Bray Real Estate, from its residential sales, to commercial sales, property management and development entities.
“Culture beats strategy,” said Bray, who is committed to fostering a positive, affirming culture at the company named after his family. Although Bray always assumed that the company had a positive culture with good core values, the company hired a consultant a few years ago to determine whether the employees thought the same thing.
In order of importance, the consultant identified family atmosphere, integrity, sense of community, exceeding expectations and drive as the top core values employees identified and shared.
Kevin Bray, Brian Bray and Michelle Urlacher, three of Robert Bray’s four children, work with him at Bray Real Estate, and all three of them said their biggest reason to continue working for the company named after their family is the family-oriented environment. Family is family, but so are their 115 co-workers, and there’s a strong culture of respect and support among associates at Bray.
Although Bray remains the CEO at Bray, his longtime business partner, Lynn Thompson, is the president. Bray has no plans to retire any time soon, in spite of passing the full retirement age for social security a few years ago.
“We have a good leadership team in place, and that allows me to do more of the work that I’m interested in,” he said. A few years ago, Bray Real Estate partnered with the Western Colorado Community Foundation to administer the Bray Cares Foundation, which donates thousands of dollars per year to housing-related local needs. As he’s stepped back from the day-to-day operations, Bray has gotten more involved with the Bray Cares foundation, as well as the real estate certificate program offered at Colorado Mesa University.
As a local leader in the real estate industry, Bray Real Estate has been publishing the Bray Report, a quick look at local real estate statistics and trends, along with a few words of explanation, for years.
“I’m a research geek,” Bray admitted. “The Bray Report came about from people asking legitimate questions and we had no specific answers.”
The company compiles data for a monthly residential report, a quarterly commercial report and a rental market update for its property management business.
“It’s not an in-depth, university-level research report,” Bray said, “but we like to be a source of information.”
The monthly residential Bray Report is often printed in Real Estate Weekly, and Daily Sentinel staff writers and reporters often use information from all three reports to gather information for news stories. The statistics contained in the reports paint a vivid picture of the local markets.
Although the current market has many people concerned about the rising costs of real estate or the lack of inventory, the Bray Real Estate office has weathered five boom and bust real estate cycles, four of which were tied to natural resources extraction. Robert Bray has gone through three, including the COVID-confusion and current boom. Although he has no idea when the market will get back to a new sense of normal, he’s confident that real estate will remain a vital industry and the company will continue to thrive.
“Challenges become opportunity, if you look at them the right way,” he said.